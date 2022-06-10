Suspect flees after shooting 16-year-old, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Friday in the Tampa area, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots near North Diana Street and East Diana Street around 1:50 p.m.

Tampa police said the boy was transported to a nearby hospital via a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Witnesses told authorities they saw gunshots coming from an occupant of a newer model white Chevy Equinox that fled from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Officers said the vehicle may have tinted windows.

Officers said they are working to develop leads and determine the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130, or by using TIP411, the TampaPD app, or contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.

