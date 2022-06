Morgan County will be in the spotlight this weekend, hosting more than 140 youth softball teams playing in two different tournaments. All American Youth Sports – Alabama will be hosting the north area tournament at North Park, South Park and West Park. There will be 60 teams in 6U through 18U participating this weekend. Tournament information can be found online at www.allamericanyouthsports.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aaysalabama.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO