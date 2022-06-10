ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Health department closes Vancouver lake beach due to high E. Coli levels

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Washington health department authorities on Friday closed the Vancouver Lake swim beach due to high levels of E. coli bacteria found in the water. According to a statement, Public Health issued a warning for the swim beach on June 2 when one water sample collected during...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

High water impacting Washougal restaurant

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - All the recent rain has pushed local waterways to very high levels, and that could affect where you walk, drive, or even eat. There are a few floating restaurants along the Columbia River. The Puffin Café in Washougal is a beautiful spot on the river for some Caribbean cuisine and cocktails, and right now the views are spectacular, if not a bit troubling.
WASHOUGAL, WA
kptv.com

Heavy rains cause sewage overflow into Willamette River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Heavy weekend rains have led to sewage overflow into the Willamette River, according to officials. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Sciences said Monday the overflow was short, beginning at 7:34 p.m. and ending at 7:36 p.m. Saturday. During this time span, 344 gallons of “combined sewer overflow,” or CSO, spilled from an outfall north of Willamette Park.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

County buildable lands report ends nearly four-month-long hearing

Clark County may finally have the technical resources required by the state in order to eventually make changes to how the county plans for growth. During its June 7 meeting, the Clark County Council directed county staff to place a resolution to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model onto the council’s June 21 meeting schedule. After months of delay through a protracted public hearing that started in February, the council is finally moving forward on work required to eventually complete an update to the county’s Comprehensive Growth Management Plan in 2025.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Health
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Vancouver, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
kptv.com

The City of Portland looking to expand camp removals

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In a new effort to clean up the city and get the unhoused into shelters, the City of Portland will start removing more camps across the city after seeing success in Old Town. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler touted the success of the newly formed Street Services...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Conservation groups sue feds to protect old-growth forests in Pacific Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six environmental groups sued officials of the Biden administration Tuesday, saying a Trump-era rule change that allowed logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates federal laws and was politically motivated. “Large and old trees have outsized ecological and social importance. They provide critical...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Lake#Bacteria#Fish
kptv.com

Portland man hunkering down in Montana during historic flooding

YELLOWSTONE. (KPTV) - Roads and homes have been swallowed by floodwaters in Montana after torrential downpours and snowmelt caused historic flooding in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park. “It was nice and supposed to be warm then boom. The rains came. And the snowmelt had not melted completely, thus...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Archaeological excavation to happen at Fort Vancouver this summer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - This summer, you have the opportunity to witness an excavation at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. A team of students and professional archaeologists from Portland State University, Washington State University, and the National Park Service will explore the site of the Fort Vancouver school, where children of fur trade families studied in the early 1800s.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

German Food Chain Gustav’s Closing

(Portland, OR) — The owner of the German food restaurant chain Gustav’s has announced they’re closing some restaurants. Suzeanne Briede posted on the company’s website that after working through cancer recovery, she’s closing after 34 years in business. The Gustav’s in Clackamas will close on July 11th. The Gustav’s in Vancouver remains open. Their lower cost Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing will close on June 26th. The Bargarten at Keizer Station remains open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Place
Vancouver, CA
KDRV

Army Corps adjusts Columbia River for atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says today federal water managers are changing release and storage schedules at several Pacific Northwest dams. It says the changes come from a late season atmospheric river that started Thursday as, "Significant amounts of rainfall have fallen across the Columbia River Basin filling reservoirs and rivers."
MILITARY
kptv.com

Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – First responders are on scene in Astoria after a portion of the Buoy Beer Company’s Astoria brewery and taproom roof collapsed Tuesday night. The collapse happened around 6 p.m. with U.S. Coast Guard and Astoria police and fire responding. No injuries have been reported...
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Old Town revitalization seeing progress, but work is still far from over

All the recent rain has pushed local waterways to very high levels, and that could affect where you walk, drive, recreate or even eat. One man is dead after an alleged shootout between two roommates in Yacolt on Monday evening. Archaeological excavation to happen at Fort Vancouver this summer. Updated:...
YACOLT, WA
KGW

Portland closes Eastbank Esplanade floating path due to high water

PORTLAND, Ore. — Part of the popular Eastbank Esplanade in Portland will be closed starting Sunday until further notice due to rising river levels, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Saturday afternoon. Parks officials said that they have been monitoring data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
KXL

Portland Company Fined By Washington State

In this photo taken April 26, 2017, the Washington State Capitol, also known as the Legislative Building, is seen in Olympia. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Ecology says the contractor, 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC, was fined for “repeatedly discharging polluted construction storm water into a tributary of Gee Creek.” Officials say inspectors documented seven instances of polluted construction storm water flowing into a Gee Creek tributary. Gee Creek is a Columbia River tributary. The contractor has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy