Health department closes Vancouver lake beach due to high E. Coli levels

Clark County may finally have the technical resources required by the state in order to eventually make changes to how the county plans for growth. During its June 7 meeting, the Clark County Council directed county staff to place a resolution to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model onto the council’s June 21 meeting schedule. After months of delay through a protracted public hearing that started in February, the council is finally moving forward on work required to eventually complete an update to the county’s Comprehensive Growth Management Plan in 2025.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO