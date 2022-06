MOULTRIE – Starting with working in vegetable fields, a Colquitt County High School graduate defied the odds to become a dentist. In 2012, Jose Vargas was full of dreams and ambition. He graduated from Colquitt County High School as a merit scholar, something he had worked tirelessly to achieve. Naturally, many think the next step would be college for an academically successful student. As Jose had already learned, nothing is as easy as it seems.

1 DAY AGO