T-Pain’s Wiscansin Fest: How can I watch?

MUSICAL artist T-Pain is introducing the first annual Wiscansin Festival, featuring big-name performances.

The festival will be the first one hosted by the pop artist and will take place as he ends his tour.

What is Wiscansin Fest?

Wiscansin Fest will be the first annual live-streamed event that will begin as T-Pain ends his Road to Wiscansin tour.

The festival will include pre-recorded clips from T-Pain's podcast Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain and will provide viewers with a "hybrid entertainment experience," according to an event press release.

T-Pain is teaming up with LiveOne to bring the viewing experience straight into fans' homes across the world.

Robert Ellin, Chairman, and CEO of LiveOne said in a press release, "We are thrilled to partner with T-Pain to bring his 'Wiscansin Fest' to LiveOne's global audience.

"As a member of our PodcastOne talent team, we've seen first-hand how T-Pain connects with talent and fans.

"It will be an unforgettable night with the hottest emerging and established artists in hip hop."

T-Pain added that hosting Wiscansin Fest has been something he's wanted to do for a while and is "super excited" to work with LiveOne on this event.

"This will be an annual event moving forward and there is something super special about capturing the very first one," T-Pain said.

"It is going to be a party and I want people who won't physically be at the venue to be able to experience it as well."

How can I watch it?

The Wiscansin Fest event is expected to reach more than 67million viewers worldwide and will air live for those who cannot attend the event in person.

Fans can watch the Wiscansin Festival at 5pm ET on June 11, 2022. Viewers can live-stream the event on Live One's official website.

T-Pain will host the festival Credit: Getty Images

You can also stream the event on LiveOne apps via iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

It will also air on LiveOne's Facebook, T-Pain's Facebook, and his Twitch channel.

Who is performing?

The Wiscansin Fest is welcoming live performers including: