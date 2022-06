If asked the difference between an innovator and an entrepreneur, Mostafa Analoui responds with a classic example: Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. The latter is the epitome of an entrepreneur, synonymous (deservedly or not) with everything from the lightbulb to the phonograph to direct current electricity. On the other hand, Tesla – the innovator – may have been more brilliant and prolific as an inventor but lacked Edison’s flair and business acumen.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO