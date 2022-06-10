ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

See David Zinn in action this weekend at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR – It doesn’t happen often, but you will be able to see world famous chalk artist and master doodler David Zinn in action on Sunday during Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Sidewalk Chalk Day. The event will take place at Top of the Park at...

Ann Arbor Townie Street Party canceled ... again

ANN ARBOR – While some summer events have returned to Tree Town, the Townie Street Party isn’t one of them. The downtown Ann Arbor event has been canceled again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to its website. Traditionally held as a way to kick off the...
Jurassic Arbor: WCC to host dig site exploring historical activity

ANN ARBOR – Join Washtenaw Community College students this summer at the college’s first-ever archaeology fieldwork experience. From July 21-23 and July 28-30, participants will work with professional archaeologists to dig up a survey site and excavate artifacts to learn about historical activity. Sessions will start with a...
Opa!Fest Greek Festival returns to Troy this weekend

TROY, Mich. – Food, music and more is on tap for the Opa! Greek Festival this weekend in Troy. The largest Greek Festival in Metro Detroit returns June 17-19 at St. Nicholas in Troy, bringing a celebration of Hellenic culture, dance, food, and faith. Here’s what to expect for...
Have you witnessed this remarkable natural spectacle?

Picture yourself walking down a garden path and through some trees. You enter into a clearing among tall pines and cool forest to see bed after bed of peonies peacocking their opulent blooms of every shade and size. The air is heavy with a heady, sweet scent as you pass through row after row of beds full of lush, heavy blossoms exploding with vibrant petals so perfect and delicate, they hardly seem real.
Arts, Beats & Eats gearing up for 25th anniversary of festival this year

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats, a Labor Day tradition in Metro Detroit for thousands, is gearing up for a big anniversary this year — its 25th. The popular four-day festival returns Sept. 2-5 to downtown Royal Oak and Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has signed a multi-year deal to continue as the festival's title sponsor. Flagstar Bank also has signed on to continue to be the presenting sponsor through 2025.
Motown Museum announces free “Hitsville NEXT” summer youth programs

As the school year comes to a close the Motown Museum (2648 West Grand Blvd, Detroit) has announced several free summer programs for children to participate in. It’s part of the “Hitsville NEXT” initiative which is designed to provide opportunities for emerging artists and entrepreneurs. The “Lyric...
🔒 Win 4 tickets to official Ford Fireworks rooftop party in Downtown Detroit on June 27

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city. The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.
Applebee’s is open again in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Applebee’s has reopened its doors and is celebrating the reopening with half-priced appetizers. Applebee’s, 1005 W. Eisenhower Parkway, closed due to “serious challenges over the past two years,” officials with TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, which owns the restaurant, said in a statement.
Motor City Pride draws more than 40K to celebrate the LGBTQIA community

DETROIT – The Motor City Pride Festival draws more than 40,000 to Downtown Detroit. Michigan’s largest Pride event had all the vibrant colors, pizzazz and pageantry you’d expect. There was a time when this kind of visible representation wasn’t possible. The festival is about inclusivity and protecting...
Tasty Tuesday: The Big Salad

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out The Big Salad: A popular new franchise in Metro Detroit that’s doing fast food the healthy way. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Big Salad has locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe...
Mary J. Blige Bringing ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ To Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Mary J. Blige is gearing up for her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour,” making a stop in Detroit in September. Blige will perform at Little Caesars Arena AT 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 and will feature singer Ella Mai. Inglewood, CA – February 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the half time show of the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) Tickets start at $64.50 and are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com. Blige performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February, days after her latest album, also titled “Good Morning Gorgeous” was released. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
Midtown Detroit Pastry Chef Wins Prestigious James Beard Award

In the culinary world, the James Beard award is a very big deal. Chef Warda Bouguettaya of Midtown's Warda Pâtisserie on Monday landed one of those awards. Bouguettaya collected her medal for Outstanding Pastry Chef and spoke about her journey from cooking with her mother in her native Algeria to opening her cafe in Detroit. She talked about her desire to create a cafe that celebrates "a borderless world" and thanked her team in Detroit, her farms and partners and her family, including her parents, husband and daughters.
Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Saline closes with a new plan

After four years of serving good food and drinks at its downtown location, Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Saline has closed. However, according to the note posted at the restaurant at 105 W. Michigan Avenue, there are plans and hopes for a new venture. The note from the restaurant’s management and...
New mural in Brightmoor aims to empower young women

DETROIT – A new mural in the Brightmoor neighborhood aims to empower young women growing up there. The artist behind the project calls it a self-esteem mural. It’s part of a national project but the faces featured in the painting are local young girls and women. The mural...
