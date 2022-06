San Diego Pride prepares for a safe celebration next month in the wake of recent threats against the LGBTQ community. Then, a rental subsidy for seniors at risk of homelessness was approved in the latest city budget. Next, some local police officers are using religious exemptions to avoid COVID testing. And, a group of San Diego high school students share their experiences hiking along the Pacific Crest Trail. They are bringing attention to the challenge faced by asylum seekers who risk their lives for freedom and opportunity in the U.S. Finally, the secretive nature of surf culture and social media clash as hidden surf breaks get more attention from Instagram photographers.

