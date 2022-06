A man accused in a hit-and-run last week that injured a 6-year-old girl has been charged with a crime. Jonathan Ismael Beron-Martinez, 23, of Pontiac faces one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

