ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego speakeasy Raised by Wolves lands on best bars list for North America

By Natallie Rocha
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Raised by Wolves, a speakeasy tucked in the middle of the Westfield UTC shopping mall, was ranked as one of the top 20 bars in North America. It was the only San Diego bar to make the annual ranking by 50 Best’s list of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2022 .

The bar — which is owned by local hospitality group CH Projects — came in at No. 19. It was one of five establishments representing California on a list that included bars in major U.S. cities, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and Cuba.

At the top of the list was Attaboy in New York City. One of the top bar's co-founders, Sam Ross, helped curate the cocktails at two of CH Projects' other San Diego concepts, Youngblood and Noble Experiment.

The ranking was voted on by 220 bar industry experts including an even split by gender of bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-traveled cocktail connoisseurs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Each voter from a different North American region independently chose seven top bars based on their experience in an 18-month period.

There was no application, nomination process or standardized criteria, so the votes came down to the experts' opinions.

Baylea Morgan, general manager of Raised by Wolves said that one of the things that likely set their bar apart from the rest is its theme and atmosphere.

CH Projects opened the $3 million vintage speakeasy in 2018 in the middle of the Westfield UTC mall, right by the Apple store. The décor of Raised by Wolves is from another era, complete with an opulent marble bar, dark wood bookshelves lining the walls, a three-tiered fountain and French nouveau-style tufted wrap-around couches.

Guests enter the secret bar by the fireplace seating area, which rotates 360-degrees, like something out of a murder mystery novel.

A cocktail at Raised by Wolves can cost anywhere from $13 or $14 to an extravagant $700 drink, Morgan said. This outlier is made with Old Fitzgerald bourbon from the 1960s (online a bottle retails for about $1,500 to $5,000). She said they've surprisingly gone through three bottles already and are on their last one.

"Every time you drink it, it becomes less available. So, you're drinking history, which is very exciting and guests really love that aspect of it," she said.

The bar features a full menu of about 20 cocktails, a few beers and wine as well as a selection of alcohol-free cocktail options.

Another differentiator for the business is that it has a bottle shop where visitors can purchase specialty liquors or canned cocktails curated by Raised by Wolves. Morgan added that their bartenders will personally write down the recipe of any cocktails patrons enjoy at the bar so they can then go browse for ingredients at the shop.

"Most cocktail bars are going to do the same style of cocktails but we do ... riffs on classics," she said. "We try to lean on classic cocktail specs to make it a little bit easier for guests to follow that at home because again, the whole idea is for them to be able to explore the bottle shop and then take that experience home with them."

The bottle shop stayed open during most of the pandemic, but since the cocktail lounge is enclosed with no windows, it opened back up last year.

The speakeasy is not so secret anymore though — the waiting list to get in on a weekend can be three to four weeks, while a weekday wait is about 12 days. Morgan said they do take walk-ins, but it's become a destination for people to host private parties, take a whiskey tasting class and visit when they come to San Diego.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegoville.com

Team Behind San Diego's Michelin-Recognized Tuetano Taqueria To Open La Torta Queen Mexican Sandwich Eatery

The owner of San Diego's Michelin-recognized Tuetano Taqueria is opening La Torta Queen, a new Mexican sandwich eatery unveiling soon in Barrio Logan. Chef Priscilla Curiel opened her quaint taco shop Tuetano Taqueria in San Diego's South County border town of San Ysidro in 2018. In its short tenure, Tuetano Taqueria has been spotlighted by a multitude of publications, ranging from a glowing review in Food & Wine Magazine, to a mention in GQ's Best New Restaurants List, inclusion as one of 25 Delicious Discoveries Across California, and listed as one of eight "Best Mexican Restaurants in San Diego" by the highly respected Michelin Guide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
streetfoodblog.com

The Greatest Locations to Drink in San Diego

For extra of the very best locations to drink, take a look at our different Metropolis Guides. San Diego would draw guests even when its PR marketing campaign concerned nothing greater than video footage of somebody wildly gesturing on the surroundings. That’s as a result of the town is sort of a postcard sprung to life. The ample sunshine pairs effectively with heat but delicate temperatures. Its waterfront concurrently bustles with exercise and offers serenity, all whereas paying correct homage to its wealthy maritime and army historical past. The town’s culinary scene attracts equal affect from the adjoining Pacific Ocean and its neighbors from Mexico 20 minutes to the south. It’s a metropolis of some 1.4 million residents — Los Angeles is the one California metropolis that’s extra populous — but its unassuming, laid-back nature could trick you into considering it’s a lot smaller.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Coming to San Diego County This Summer

The reality TV show-inspired restaurant Hell’s Kitchen is coming to San Diego. World-famous chef, and recent TikTok star, Gordon Ramsay, is opening his third U.S. location in the Harrah’s Resort on the Rincon Indian Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The future location will join current Hell’s Kitchens locations...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Here’s The Best Time To See The “Supermoon” In San Diego Tonight

If you are in a clear area, a "Supermoon" should be visible from San Diego County Tuesday night around 8:45 PM. NASA says a supermoon “occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
CBS 8

Best friends hope San Diegans switch from fish tacos to falafel

SAN DIEGO — Is it possible to win a Nobel Peace Prize for food? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Kearny Mesa where friendship and flavor are colliding at Tahini. If you're going to dream big, why not do it with your best friend? Ever since they were kids, Moody Barkawi and Osama Shabaik have been inseparable.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Cocktail Lounge#Alcohol#Food Drink#Attaboy#North American#Wolves
The Urban Menu

Best Pizza Places in San Diego

Last week we talked about The History Of Pizza, so let's’ stroll through San Diego and find some of its’ best Pizza places. Pizza is so ubiquitous that we often forget how much time and effort goes into producing a great pie. A pizza recipe is straightforward: flour, water, yeast, and salt. The way the dough is prepared, the ingredients need to be kneaded perfectly, the way the dough is handled, the timing, and the temperature management are crucial. Leaving the dough rising for long times helps to release the tastes and scents of the flour. Of course, the ingredients need...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Moms: 5 New Parks to Check Out in San Diego

Are your kids over the neighborhood park? Check out these new playgrounds in the region. This North County favorite has been a hit with my kids who love the new playground, equipped with slides, swings (including accessible swings), climbing structures and a rolling slide. Visitors can also expect fitness stations, restrooms, shaded seating and a beautiful trail. This is a great park even during the hot days as you’ll often get a nice breeze.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

On the Menu: Seafood lovers fall hook, line and sinker for Point Loma Fish Shop

About a dozen years ago, a salty crew of guys had a vision to navigate the shoals of fast-casual seafood dining in Southern California. Only a month after owners Billy Ramirez, Eric Leitstein and Doug Sondomowiz tied their vessel to Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, the Fish Shop burned in a kitchen fire and had to be closed temporarily.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

How Much one San Diego Business is Paying for Gas Each Month

SAN DIEGO - High gas prices and inflation are making things tougher on mobile businesses, especially food trucks. Chef Hector Pliego of Z's Buddies Sushi tells NBC 7 his fuel expenses have more than doubled. “Before we would spend around $120 in gas for four days, that’s including gas for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Dog rescued from gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Two animals ran free at a California zoo over the weekend, but they don’t actually live in the zoo. According to zoo officials, two dogs got loose inside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday. One of the dogs jumped into the facility’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

North County beaches lose the most sand

Cobbled Shorelines are greeting some beachgoers early this summer season, as in past years. North County beaches tend to suffer most, because natural sand replenishment in the area is disrupted by dams blocking the flow of sediment down the larger streams and rivers. Some sand scooped up from dredging operations is being moved onto the beaches to mitigate this problem. South County’s beaches fare better. The widest beach of all, Coronado, is protected from sand loss by the jutting Point Loma peninsula; it catches some sand drifting on currents northward from the mouth of the Tijuana River.
SAN DIEGO, CA
borderreport.com

Man stopped at border with 10 pounds of fentanyl inside motorcycle: CBP

SAN YSIDRO, California — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 22-year-old man suspected of trying to cross into California from Mexico with over 10 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside his motorcycle last week, the agency said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 6, officers stopped the rider...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: COOPER'S HAWK

June 14, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Each year, a pair of Cooper's Hawks has chicks raised in their nest atop a large ficus tree on our property on Mt. Helix in unincorporated La Mesa. Today, one of the fledglings landed on our gate just a few feet from me, unpreturbed by my close proximity, and I snapped this photo of our newest resident bird of prey.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

NEW BORDER FIRE AT MARRON VALLEY SWELLS TO 350 ACRES

June 13, 2022 (Barrett Junction ) -- The #Border13Fire east of Marron Valley Road has swelled to 350 acres and is 0% contained, growing swiftly from when it was reported two hours ago at just 30 acres, Cal Fire tweeted. This is a separate fire from the nearby Barrett Fire reported earlier.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Orange County ice cream shop crowned best in California by Yelp

Yelp’s latest list of top ice cream shops in each state yielded an Orange County winner. Confetti Italian Ice and Custard in Costa Mesa was named the best ice cream shop in California. The ice cream shop is located at 1175 Baker St. and its menu boasts hand-crafted parfaits, Italian ice and Confetti specials, including […]
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
66K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy