Soldotna, AK

Econ 919 — RVers not driven away by high gas prices

By KDLL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne gallon of unleaded gas costs, on average, about $5 in the U.S. today. Those prices could be enough to give even the most zealous roadtrippers pause. But vacationers who are hellbent on getting their dream Alaskan vacations aren't going to let anything stop them— not this time....

Inyerself

My Electric Lawnmower a Year Later!

rigzone.com

Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas

Sweden is banning extracting coal, oil, and natural gas as well as tightening rules on extraction from alum shale as of July 1, 2022. — Sweden is banning extracting coal, oil, and natural gas as well as tightening rules on extraction from alum shale as of July 1, 2022.
Reuters

U.S. Midwest may have summer power shortages for years

June 10 (Reuters) - The power grid operator in the Central United States warned on Friday that problems it may experience keeping the lights on this summer could also occur during the summers of 2023, 2024 and beyond. The region's grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), has already warned...
Washington Examiner

Runaway energy prices require a green energy rethink

The chits for years of inflationary green energy policies are coming due to record-high energy prices and unreliable electrical grids. Average national gasoline prices have soared to a record high of $5 a gallon. The price of natural gas, which heats many homes in America, has roughly tripled over the last year. And electric grid monitors nationwide are warning of blackouts and brownouts this summer. These effects on ordinary residents' living standards require an immediate national environmental policy rethink, reflecting a new appreciation of cheap, reliable energy.
Alaska State
Alaska Cars
Freethink

Electric car supplies are running out

The road map to replacing old fashioned carbon emitting cars with electric vehicles is well developed – at least in theory. All the major car makers (and even some of the smaller ones) are publicly committed to electric. But actually buying a new electric car? That’s another matter entirely....
fordauthority.com

Ford Production To Be Scaled Back At Four U.S. Assembly Plants

Ford production – like all automakers over the past couple of years or so – has suffered tremendously amid the semiconductor chip shortage and numerous other supply chain constraints brought on by more than one global event. FoMoCo has been forced to idle its plants on numerous occasions over that time period, and that will be once again be the case this summer, according to an employee memo recently seen by The Detroit Bureau.
#Econ#Alaska Fairbanks#Gas Prices#Rv#Canada#Vehicles#Alaskan#Saranzak
Grist

Summer has transformed into ‘danger season,’ scientists warn

Summer has remained mostly the same for a millennium or more. Around the year 900, Old English speakers were already using the word sumor for the warmer months. Some say the word summer is probably close to the version heard 4,000 years ago, when people spoke the prehistoric Indo-European language believed to be the ancestor to many languages spoken across Europe and India today.
Boston

‘Haunted’ by ongoing pickup problems

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader who’s spooked by his truck’s unexplained stalling. Q. I have a most unusual mechanical problem with my 2002 Ford F-350 diesel pickup truck. Every time I drive on I-91 through Springfield, Mass., and a few other seemingly haunted places across the country, the truck sputters, bucks, and nearly conks out. After getting towed back to Connecticut, it miraculously seems to come back to life. I have spent hundreds if not thousands of dollars trying to figure out the problem and I feel like I might need an exorcist instead of a mechanic. I have changed the cam sensor, all the fuel filters, injectors, and done a full tune up. The truck otherwise runs like a top. It seems to happen when I am near high-energy transfer stations or cell phone towers. I know it sounds crazy, but I’m curious as to your thoughts on this puzzle.
