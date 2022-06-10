Escambia Co. official crashes patrol car with Prius

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Florida Highway Patrol officers were called to a crash involving a patrol car in Escambia County.

The crash happened Friday, June 10, while an Escambia County patrol car was responding to a call. The driver was traveling along the US-90 Overpass when he hit a curve, veered off the road and crossed the median, according to a news release from the FHP.

The patrol car crashed into an oncoming Prius. The driver of the patrol car had minor injuries and the other driver was not injured.

No one was issued a citation. The patrol car had its lights and sirens on when the crash happened, according to the release.

