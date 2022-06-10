ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia Co. official crashes patrol car with Prius

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Florida Highway Patrol officers were called to a crash involving a patrol car in Escambia County.

The crash happened Friday, June 10, while an Escambia County patrol car was responding to a call. The driver was traveling along the US-90 Overpass when he hit a curve, veered off the road and crossed the median, according to a news release from the FHP.

Pensacola college put on lockdown after reports of a threat

The patrol car crashed into an oncoming Prius. The driver of the patrol car had minor injuries and the other driver was not injured.

No one was issued a citation. The patrol car had its lights and sirens on when the crash happened, according to the release.

Police identify body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police investigators have identified the body found last week in a Pensacola park. Saundra Sellers, 55, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, June 9 near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park.  Sellers was found by a city worker while he was cutting grass. Pensacola Police believe Seller’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday morning in Jakes Bayou by Robinson Point Road in Milton. Sheriff’s officials said the was found around 9:15 a.m. No additional details were available. This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be...
MILTON, FL
Man killed in Escambia Co. crash, woman seriously injured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash Monday afternoon that killed one person and seriously injured another. The crash happened Monday, June 13 along Sorrento Road near Nighthawk Lane. A 26-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala when he crossed into the center lane.  The Impala crashed into an oncoming […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
ECSO searches for missing 31-year-old man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a man who disappeared in Escambia County. Jason Emanuel Jackson, 31, was last seen on May 16 in the area of X street wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. His family tells ECSO officials he is a black […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Death investigation underway after body found in Jakes Bayou in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday in Jakes Bayou in Milton. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says the body was located by a fisherman in the 2700-block of Robinson Point Rd. around 9:15 a.m. "This remains an active investigation,"...
MILTON, FL
2 police chases result in arrests Monday night: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged and arrested after Mobile Police say he led officers on a police chase during a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and St. Stephens Road Monday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m., police initiated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop and led […]
MOBILE, AL
Family mourns woman killed in Daphne crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring, generous, and a good cook.  That’s how the family of Kimberly Holley is describing the Daphne woman killed in a crash on Highway 181 last week.  It was near Highway 181 and Pleasant Road where Daphne Police say 46-year-old Kimberly Holley died in a crash. “My heart is just missing […]
DAPHNE, AL
Fairhope business owners hope stolen cargo trailer is found

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new business preparing to open on the Eastern Shore next month is dealing with a few setbacks this week after someone stole a cargo trailer full of tools to finish building out the space. Cooking equipment was also inside the trailer and now the owners are asking you for help. […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
Fatal crash in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Monday, June 13, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Billy Joe Alberson, 77, was fatally injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Alberson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Pensacola man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, meth

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County judge sentenced a Pensacola man to 30 years in prison on June 10 after a jury found him guilty of five charges, including drug trafficking, on April 8, 2022. The sentence for Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr. included a 25 year mandatory minimum for trafficking in 28 grams or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
George Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen trailer

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the George County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a construction site. Deputies said on June 10 just after 1 p.m. they received a call about a stolen utility trailer. Deputies were sent to Highway 98 and Highway 198 West to […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
