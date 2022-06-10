Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What virus is Justin Bieber battling?

JUSTIN Bieber announced via his Instagram that he'd need an undetermined period off from his concert tour due to a scary health diagnosis.

The star explained that he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, affecting his ear and facial muscles.

Justin shared his battle with fans on his Instagram account Credit: INSTAGRAM/Justin Beiber

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome occurs in people who have previously had chickenpox.

The virus that causes chickenpox stays in a person's body and can reactivate when they're older.

According to The Mayo Clinic, this can cause two main symptoms: a painful rash in or around one ear and facial weakness on the same side of the face as the affected ear.

Justin says he's been doing facial exercises to help treat the issue and should be back to normal soon enough.

How rare is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrom is typically very rare in adults under 60.

It's also not contagious unless the person with the virus is around a person who has never had chickenpox or the vaccine.

For that reason, it's recommended that the infected stay away from babies, pregnant women, and the immunocompromised.

Doctors say that if caught at an early stage, the recovery rate from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is good.

The treatment for Ramsay Hunt Syndrom is typically antiviral drugs and corticosteroids.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.