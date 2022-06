The Elbert Memorial Hospital Authority is beginning the search for the next CEO of the hospital in Elberton. The Authority Board has voted to part ways with Kerry Trapnell, who had been at the focus of a political controversy. Under his watch, the hospital donated $25 thousand to a political action committee that was working for the election of former Senator David Perdue, who lost a May 24 Republican primary to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

ELBERTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO