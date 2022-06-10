ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom reveals former cast member is officially RETURNING to the show in shock announcement

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TEEN Mom has revealed via Instagram that a former cast member is officially returning to the show.

Fans are excited to see where she is now and to catch up on her story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lmw84_0g76AEcu00
The cast of Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JY8Y_0g76AEcu00
Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant promo photo Credit: MTV / Instagram

Madisen Beith will be returning to this upcoming season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

The show announced her return with a video of her journey and old clips.

"We’re officially welcoming @madisen.paige back to Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant!," they captioned the post.

"Here’s a look back at her journey so far. The moms return Tuesday, June 28th at 9/8c on @MTV!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mdzkj_0g76AEcu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drzHb_0g76AEcu00

The clip started out with Madisen introducing herself.

"My name is Madisen and I'm 16 years old. I live in Herber Springs, which is a small town in Arkansas. I'm very outspoken and it gets me in a lot of trouble," she said.

She was 17 years old when she gave birth to her baby, Camille.

The announcement went on to show clips from her time on the show and then she introduced her boyfriend, Christian, who was 18 at the time.

It then went on to show the reality TV star moving on from Christian and into a new phase in her life.

MOVING ON

Madisen revealed she was a single mom raising her daughter and was getting ready to move from Arkansas to Ohio.

"It was nice to see what my options are for when I eventually move, but it also made me think more about what my life will be like as a single mom in a new town," she said in a voice-over.

"I'm kind of in the middle of being worried and being excited about moving. There are so many questions running through my head and 'what-ifs' and I'm scared."

The montage then went to Madisen talking to her father on the couch.

"I have really bad anxiety and I worry about everything," she said.

"And now that I have a child... at 17 years old, it's a lot. Because now I don't just have to worry about myself, but now I have someone who I have to worry about even more than myself," she explained.

Her dad nodded and she went on to say that she just hopes she and Camille are happy and everything is "good."

FANS' REACTIONS

There were mixed reactions to the announcement of Madisen returning.

Many fans are excited to see where she is now and her story while some of them did not want her back.

One commenter gave a simple, "No thanks."

However, most of the comments were positive.

"I LOVED her!!!!!!! I was so sad to see her go but I’m so happy to see her come back," said one fan.

"Yesss can’t wait to watch @madisen.paige story this season," added another with a hands-up emoji.

Many comments said that she and her dad were so sweet and that they can't wait to see her return to the show.

"@madisen.paige I’ve loved your story from the beginning! You’re very strong & do so well being a young mom! Love the relationship between you & your dad! Keep doing great things! Cheering for you," wrote another Teen Mom fan.

Another fan was mad at the show because they keep taking her off and putting her back on and they just want to see her story.

CAUSING FRICTION

Although Madisen left 16 & Pregnant, she was not out of the Teen Mom family entirely.

In 2021, she appeared in the last few episodes of Young & Pregnant after Ashley Jones left the show.

Watchers were excited to see the fan favorite on their TVs and learn more of her story and see the sweet dynamic between her and her dad.

According to a source, Madisen's move to Young & Pregnant allegedly caused friction with her 16 & Pregnant costars, who were "unhappy" that they weren't picked for the show.

“There was a big falling out between Madisen and a couple of the girls from her season that she was previously pretty close to," the source claimed.

Ashley joined Teen Mom 2 after Chelsea Houska and her husband decided to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ugbld_0g76AEcu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UuiO_0g76AEcu00

In a promo photo released earlier this month, Madisen, along with Kayla Sesser, Kiaya Elliot, and Brianna Jaramillo were all featured, but Kayla Jones was absent.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant will premiere on June 28 at 9 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYc5L_0g76AEcu00
Madisen Beith will be returning to Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant this season Credit: Instagram/madisen.paige
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23X1JC_0g76AEcu00
Madisen grew up without a mom and she and her dad always had a close relationship Credit: Instagram/madisen.paige
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01D8cg_0g76AEcu00
Madisen Beith and her boyfriend Christian were together in high school, but eventually broke up after she welcomed their child Credit: Instagram/TeenMom

Community Policy