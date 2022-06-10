ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mes Amis

By Kat Hong
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
When it comes to exciting dinners in Hollywood right now, one doesn’t need to look far: between Mother Wolf, Grandmaster Recorders, Ka’Teen, Cabra, Ardor, and Bar Lis, this neighborhood has more big, shiny attractions than any place else in the city. The...

The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
The Infatuation

Redline

We love Redline because it’s one of the few queer bars Downtown where you can come in for a well-made cocktail after-work and talk to a bartender who will actually listen. That said, if you do feel like leaning into the revelry a bit, Redline has incredible queer programing throughout the week. That includes guest DJs, RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing parties, and various events helping raise money and awareness for local LGBT non-profits.
The Infatuation

No Jealousy

No Jealousy is where you head if you want to have brunch, but also end up in a scene that rivals 11:15pm in the Coachella Sahara tent. Open Sundays only, this over-the-top experience on the Sunset Strip (where else?) includes bottle service, giant fish bowl cocktails, dance floors, pyrotechnics, and servers in nurse’s costumes administering plastic syringe shots to whoever needs them. In other words, this place is a complete and utter mess, but if you’re in the market for a big group Vegas-style brunch situation, No Jealousy is your best option.
The Infatuation

Boulevard

With its brick archways, tiled mosaics, curved iron railings, and royal blue velvet chairs, Boulevard looks like a Parisian metro station or a painting from the Belle Époque. But this restaurant that feels so quintessentially French is actually serving a set menu of Californian-American dishes ($98). The three-course dinner has options like steak tartare with pickled white asparagus, ahi tuna carpaccio with somen noodles, and large plates like juicy pan-seared scallops and pork chops with grape agrodulce. The food is solid but not as memorable as the space and water views. This spot feels like a plush clubhouse for the after-work and business dinner crowd, and it's a great place to sit at the bar, order a la carte, and enjoy a bottle of wine near the Embarcadero.
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
The Infatuation

Chakra

Kingston prides itself on being ‘upon’ the Thames. And we can see why when we head to the Riverside Walk on a sunny day. Think people strolling down the river, watching people row by, and a strip of chain restaurants and proper pubs. And at the start of this strip is Chakra, an excellent Indian spot serving everything from Desi classics like kake da lamb rogan josh and fish moilee to lamb chops and mixed grill platters. You pretty much can’t go wrong with anything here, but our go-to order is butter chicken and goan prawn curry with saffron pulao and garlic naan. If the weather’s nice, head outside.
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Son Expresses Concern After Rolling Stones Rocker Cancels Concert

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.
Hypebae

Mya and Christina Aguilera Reunite To Perform "Lady Marmalade" at LA Pride

Mya and Christina Aguilera reunited at L.A. pride to perform their iconic cover of “Lady Marmalade,” two decades after they released their version of the song, which also included Pink, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott as producer. The performance was part of Aguilera’s set, which the two...
The Infatuation

Dockers Waterside

Dockers Waterside is, in fact, right by the water, and also has lots of outdoor seating to go with the views. They serve all the raw bar and cooked seafood you’d expect, some of it with a twist like “everything bagel-crusted salmon.”
The Infatuation

IO Rooftop

Located on top of The Godfrey Hotel, IO is the latest in a *checks notes* never-ending line of Hollywood hotel rooftops. And while the space has all the required elements for a popular rooftop—great views and $18 cocktails—what we like most about it is how chill the atmosphere is most nights of the week. The music never gets too loud, there are hidden seating areas for quiet conversations, and various movies or live TV are being projected onto a massive wall. If you’re looking for a nightcap after a date or an easy place for a midweek post-work hang, keep IO Rooftop in your rooftop rolodex.
The Infatuation

The Crow's Nest

If you want to eat dinner at Crow’s Nest, come early. Like, before 6pm early. This restaurant, located within a hotel property on Lake Montauk, is first come, first served and is one of the best dining experiences in the area. While the menu is full of Montauk staples (fluke crudo, scallops, lobster pasta, etc), they’re all a little more interesting than most of what you’ll find nearby, thanks to the use of Meditteranean and Middle Eastern spices. If you can’t get a table, or have to wait, the property is huge, and the beach bar is an excellent low key, yet still kinda sceney hang.
The Infatuation

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill is a casual Mexican spot with dishes like burritos, fajitas, and over 14 types of tacos—but the margaritas are the highlight of this Andersonville restaurant. Their standard option is made with their house tequila and comes frozen or on the rocks in fruity flavors like pomegranate and mango. But if you want something less basic, they also have specialty drinks like a smoky and spicy Mezcalita with pineapple, jalapeños, and mezcal or their Dulce Escorpion with mango and chamoy puree. Though they have plenty of tables inside, the best way to enjoy Cesca's is by spending a lazy summer afternoon on their outdoor patio sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends and reintroducing your body to sunlight after hibernating for 8 months of winter.
The Infatuation

Lost Larson

The original Lost Larson in Andersonville is one of our favorite bakeries in the city, and this is their location in Wicker Park with an identical menu. This means pastries, bread made with their house-milled grain, various smørrebrød, and a bunch of natural wines by the bottle. This iteration also has a cute sidewalk patio, which is perfect if you're looking to spend some quality time with a croissant.
The Infatuation

Medusa

Medusa Greek Taverna is a neon-lit party where you can order from a menu that has over 100 options on it. It’s hard not to be skeptical of a menu that large—especially when the kitchen is open until 2am four nights a week—but Medusa holds everything from their gyros to their full platters of biftekia up to high standards at any hour. Come for a midnight order of branzino with a generous side portion of roasted lemon potatoes that taste even better soaked in the branzino’s juices, or stop by for some late-night beet hummus and beef-stuffed grape leaves that will make for great leftovers the following morning. This Park Slope spot is open all day, and the kitchen’s impressive consistency should give you the confidence to try some less typical options like the lobster roll gyro and Greek mac and cheese.
The Infatuation

Mirai Sushi

Mirai is a solid neighborhood Japanese spot, and always a good option if you're looking for some consistently good sushi. Focus on their nigiri and sashimi, and order one or two of the hot plates—their gyoza are really good. They also have a long sake menu, and cocktails made with things lychee and housemade ginger syrup. Come here for a casual weeknight dinner, or a relaxed date night.
The Infatuation

Spring Lake Seafood

The lack of great seafood restaurants along the Monmouth County coast is almost as disappointing as missing that once-a-season whale sighting because you ran off the beach to refill the cooler. Thankfully, Spring Lake Seafood recently opened, making it one of the best new restaurants in the area offering fresh, locally-caught sustainable seafood. The ahi tuna with house-made lo mein noodles, a crisp arugula topped fluke milanese, and an octopus served with lemony fennel and potatoes highlight a widespread menu of fish-focused options. The restaurant is a BYO and also operates as a fish market and coffee shop by day. So it’s possible to find yourself here three times in one day: grab a coffee, come back for some fish to toss on the grill for lunch, and round things out by coming back for dinner with friends.
The Infatuation

Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an essential San Francisco food experience. There are plenty of tourists who’ve figured this out, but don’t let that stop you—the Ferry Buiding Marketplace is always worth your time. Walking down the long food hall, you'll find crackly fresh sourdough baguettes (Acme Bread), meaty sandwiches (Golden Gate Meat Company, juicy burgers and soft serve (Gott’s Roadside), briny, slurpable oysters and hearty clam chowder (Hog Island Oyster Co.), and scoops of Secret Breakfast ice cream from Humphry Slocombe. You'll also want to stop by the new outpost of the Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee for semi-sweet charcoal lattes to go.
The Infatuation

Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
The Infatuation

Mallon's Homeade Sticky Buns

Mallon’s is most famous for their crumb cake, which is so good that they even have a Crumb Cake of the Month Club (yes, this is a real thing). Get some of those along with a dozen of the sticky buns topped with raisins and walnuts before you head out of town.
The Infatuation

Bird And Betty's

Bird and Betty’s is a great spot to meet up with a couple of friends and have an excellent meal while listening to the music of Jersey Shore icon Jimmy Buffet. Owned by the same group behind Parker’s Garage, Old Causeway, and Black Whale, you can expect quality seafood like steamed clams and blackened mahi mahi. But unlike those other restaurants, Bird and Betty’s also has delicious wood-fired pizzas, which pair well with a local beer and a game of corn hole.
The Infatuation

Alchemist

The Alchemist is a coffee shop in Wilton Manors that also serves breakfast and lunch. They have a selection of tartines they call slicers, but most of the food here is kind of lackluster. The Alchemist specializes in percolator coffee and is one of the few coffee shops in South Florida still making coffee using this old-school technique. They also have a few unique, non-percolated coffee drinks like a very sweet iced coffee made with cold brew, condensed milk, and brown sugar that tastes like liquid coffee ice cream. The best part about this place isn’t the food or coffee, though—it’s the lovely patio where you can catch up with friends or people watch on the weekends, when this place gets a little too busy.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

