Los Lunas, NM

Los Lunas man sentenced to ten years, found with over 100 grams of fentanyl

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man was sentenced to ten years in prison for drug and firearms charges on May 31. Esteban Renteria III, 26, pleaded guilty on July 26, 2021 to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams and more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking in a crime.

Albuquerque Police Department arrests 15 in east Central drug bust

According to the plea agreement and court records; a New Mexico State Police Officer pulled over Renteria on December 31, 2020, after seeing him driving 102 mph on I-40 in Cibola County. During the traffic stop, Renteria was arrested after the officer learned he had two active arrest warrants. During an inventory of Renteria’s vehicle the officer found a backpack with $12,012 in cash and a loaded handgun. After getting a search warrant, investigators also found 184 grams of fentanyl.

Renteria admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl, and the cash in the backpack was from selling drugs. He also said the firearm was used to protect his drug business.

KRQE News 13

APD arrest woman accused of fatal weekend stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, June 11, around 3:15 p.m. the Albuquerque Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at the 600 block of Madison St. NE, just north of Lomas Blvd. APD says 42-year-old Valerie Hernandez, accused in the stabbing death of a man who lived with her brother has been arrested. Hernandez admitted […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

