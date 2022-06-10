ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Wanted Odessa man arrested in Ft Worth

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qkFD_0g766bGW00

(KMID/KPEJ)- Wanted fugitive Corey Salter, 24, was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Service after a tipster called Crime Stoppers on Thursday and said he was hiding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He was soon found in a Fort Worth hotel.

Salter, who had been convicted of assaulting a public service, was wanted by the Austin Parole Office for parole violation. Additionally, Salter was wanted out of Ector County on a charge of Evading Arrest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cc2IV_0g766bGW00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Fugitive remains on the loose since April in Dallas County

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The search is ongoing for fugitive Jerrecca Stevenson, a woman who escaped from custody in April 2022 while being transported back to the Dallas County jail by a deputy. On Monday, June 14, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page that Stevenson...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Woman Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting Husband

A Denton County woman is under arrest, accused of murder in the shooting death of her husband. According to Denton Police, at about 10 p.m. on April 25, a woman called 911 to say her husband had been shot. Officers arrived at the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive to...
DENTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman points gun at woman, kids, over parking, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she pointed a gun at a woman and three children following a disturbance in her neighborhood. Ann Marie Diaz, 42, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 10, a […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man gets 4 life sentences following 2020 police shootout

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 45-year-old Christopher Chad Price, of Andrews, was sentenced to life in prison last week after a jury found him guilty on four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. He received life on all counts and Price’s four life sentences will run concurrently, according to a news release.  The evidence presented in […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is praising the work of his deputies and fellow law enforcement officers after an operation - hailed as the “biggest meth bust” in the history of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office - led to three arrests and the seizure of more than $500,000 in methamphetamine.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Fugitive#The U S Marshals Service#The Austin Parole Office#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Man attacks pregnant girlfriend, threatens to ‘sacrifice’ unborn baby

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he attacked his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to kill her unborn child. Brandon Petterson, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Family Member with a Previous Conviction as well as Unlawful Restraint.  According to an arrest affidavit, on June 12, officers with […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

I Had To Call Midland Police On My Neighbor

Living in an apartment, depending on where you are is an adventure all in itself sometimes. You never know what you're going to run into because there are so many people living in close proximity to you that almost anything is possible... And there was one night while living in an apartment in Midland that I had to call 9-1-1 on my upstairs neighbor. Not because their kids were yelling and screaming and carrying on like little ones will do-making it sound like a stampede on my ceiling... But for a reason that no one should ever have to go thru.
MIDLAND, TX
KXII.com

1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police said one person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at Archer Village Apartment. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
SHERMAN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

18-year-old charged in crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after police said he seriously injured a motorcyclist in a crash and then left the scene. Victor Mendoza III, 18, has been charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on June 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Stray dog shot 18 times

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Locals are coming together to save a stray dog after he was shot and left for dead. People with the Permian Basin Animal Advocates were heart broken when they found sweet little Hughie. He was a stray dog in Odessa, and when they took him to the vet for an x-ray, […]
ODESSA, TX
CBS DFW

I-Team: Reports find scam callers target Texas, specifically Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You hear that sound of your ringing phone. You look down at your screen. And, if you're lucky, you see the words "SCAM RISK" and know better than to answer.But, if you live in Texas, you're more likely to get these calls than any other state. And, to make matters worse, if you live in the 214- or 817- area codes, you live in one of the most targeted metro areas in the country according to a 2021 T-Mobile report on scam calls. "We do know scammers target areas where they can be the most successful," Steve Carlson...
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO investigating stolen credit card

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in connection with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for help from the community to identify three men accused of theft.  On April 4, investigators were notified by Safety Solutions of a theft involving stolen credit card information. A store employee told MCSO that three men came […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Father and Son Convicted in Massive Ponzi Scheme

Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Scott Graham/Unsplash. Several North Texas families ended up falling to a serious Ponzi scheme. Over nearly two decades, prosecutors allege James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded 40 victim investors of nearly $6 million. CBS DFW reports that the pair operated an accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas. They promised their victim's high-interest returns of up to 10%.
LEWISVILLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one man is dead after disregarding a stop sign at the intersection of SH 176. The crash report released from Texas DPS revealed that the accident took place on June 11th, around 2:11 pm at SH 329 and FM 829. According to troopers, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man attacks neighbor with rubber mallet, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he attacked his neighbor earlier this month. Guadalupe Noel Verzoza, 53. has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.  According to an arrest affidavit, on June 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 800 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy