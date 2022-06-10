Wanted Odessa man arrested in Ft Worth
(KMID/KPEJ)- Wanted fugitive Corey Salter, 24, was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Service after a tipster called Crime Stoppers on Thursday and said he was hiding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He was soon found in a Fort Worth hotel.
Salter, who had been convicted of assaulting a public service, was wanted by the Austin Parole Office for parole violation. Additionally, Salter was wanted out of Ector County on a charge of Evading Arrest.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 1