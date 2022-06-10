Wanted Odessa man arrested in Ft Worth

(KMID/KPEJ)- Wanted fugitive Corey Salter, 24, was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Service after a tipster called Crime Stoppers on Thursday and said he was hiding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He was soon found in a Fort Worth hotel.

Salter, who had been convicted of assaulting a public service, was wanted by the Austin Parole Office for parole violation. Additionally, Salter was wanted out of Ector County on a charge of Evading Arrest.

