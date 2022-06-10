Pennsylvania Issues New Tenant And Landlord Guide

Photo by Photo Mix

By Jared Acosta

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General released a new consumer guide outlining the legal rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords in the commonwealth.

“Renting a home or apartment can be a significant and stressful process,” said AG Shapiro. “It is made only more difficult if you don’t understand the laws that govern landlords and tenants in Pennsylvania. Our guide clearly and concisely outlines those laws so Pennsylvanians can rent with confidence. Anyone who has questions about the information in our guide, or who feels that their rights may have been violated, should reach out to my office.”

According to a press release, The Office of Attorney General’s Consumer Guide to Tenant and Landlord Rights provides an overview of state and federal legal requirements that govern the landlord-tenant relationship. Its publication is part of a larger initiative by the Office of Attorney General to help tenants maneuver a competitive rental market with rising costs.

In addition to outlining discrimination prohibited by law, the Consumers Guide to Tenant and Landlord Rights provides information on tenant rights and best practices related to:

Tenant Screening

Lease Terms

Security Deposits

Maintenance

Utility Services

Tenants’ Associations

Retaliation

Early Termination of a Lease

Eviction

Tenants or prospective tenants dealing with landlord-tenant problems are encouraged to contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online or at 800-411-2555.

Tenants or prospective tenants who believe their civil rights have been violated should contact the Office of Attorney General’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section online or at 717-787-0822.

