Pennsylvania Issues New Tenant And Landlord Guide

 4 days ago

Photo by Photo Mix

By Jared Acosta

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General released a new consumer guide outlining the legal rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords in the commonwealth.

“Renting a home or apartment can be a significant and stressful process,” said AG Shapiro. “It is made only more difficult if you don’t understand the laws that govern landlords and tenants in Pennsylvania. Our guide clearly and concisely outlines those laws so Pennsylvanians can rent with confidence. Anyone who has questions about the information in our guide, or who feels that their rights may have been violated, should reach out to my office.”

According to a press release, The Office of Attorney General’s Consumer Guide to Tenant and Landlord Rights provides an overview of state and federal legal requirements that govern the landlord-tenant relationship. Its publication is part of a larger initiative by the Office of Attorney General to help tenants maneuver a competitive rental market with rising costs.

In addition to outlining discrimination prohibited by law, the Consumers Guide to Tenant and Landlord Rights provides information on tenant rights and best practices related to:

  • Tenant Screening
  • Lease Terms
  • Security Deposits
  • Maintenance
  • Utility Services
  • Tenants’ Associations
  • Retaliation
  • Early Termination of a Lease
  • Eviction

Tenants or prospective tenants dealing with landlord-tenant problems are encouraged to contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online or at 800-411-2555.

Tenants or prospective tenants who believe their civil rights have been violated should contact the Office of Attorney General’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section online or at 717-787-0822.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 90

RJ Stokes
4d ago

Shapiro is doing more work now than his entire career just to keep himself relevant and in the headlines. Very self serving. If you like Joe Biden, Harris, Wolf, go ahead and votefor Shapiro and watch this state fall further off the cliff. We need a Gov Desantis for PA, not another Wolf.

Reply(3)
42
Kenny Wotring
4d ago

It's just an updated version of the rights you should expect as a Tennant and so the slumlords know what they are to do. Mostly it's just things like they can't evict you unless you notify them of that issue certified in x amount of time prior etc........it has nothing to do with free rent and that bs, if your renting wouldn't you want to know what your rights were as to notice if an issue or the like?......the price is just the price that doesn't change based on this they can still charge what they want unfortunately

Reply(13)
21
Steven Pigford
4d ago

how about the people that rent and can afford to buy there own home but just dont want to? everybody that rents a place isn't broke or can't afford. Be humble tomorrow isn't promised to anyone up today down tomorrow.

Reply(1)
14
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Comments / 0

