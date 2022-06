Drivers along Deer Creek Reservoir will be squeezed into one lane for much of this week. The delays on U.S. Highway 189 are scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The four-lane highway will close all but one lane between State Route 113 in Charleston and Rainbow Bay, a few miles south. The affected area does not extend into Provo Canyon.

1 DAY AGO