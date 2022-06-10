ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery
KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Fourteen people have been indicted on federal charges for running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Seven people, including Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson,...

www.kfvs12.com

KMOV

5 carjackings in a three-day span in St. Louis, police tell News 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for suspects in connection with several recent carjackings that have occurred in St. Louis City. Since Sunday, officers have reported five carjackings. There was also an attempted carjacking Friday that left a one-year-old clinging to life. Police say suspects were armed in each incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Rappers from Missouri among 14 indicted on fentanyl conspiracy, witness tampering and weapons charges

St. Louis rappers and others are among 14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, 25, of St. Louis County, and five others were originally indicted in April. Seven other defendants were added in a superseding indictment on Wednesday, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Motorcyclist's Shooting Spree Leads to 8 Felony Charges

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced today that it is charging 52-year-old Jeffrey Burnett with eight felonies for shooting at a frozen custard store and several vehicles as he rode his motorcycle through Ellisville and Wildwood Sunday. The incident began in the early evening when Burnett shot at...
ELLISVILLE, MO
KMOV

Police investigate murder in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 4:37 a.m. near O’Fallon Street and Lewis Street. Police said the man was found dead at the scene. No further information has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff bank robbery

The SEMO District Fair announced its grandstand lineup. Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Man killed in Cape Girardeau apartment complex shooting identified. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The victim in a deadly shooting at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May has...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man was charged with burglary Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Coulton E. Faulstich, 19, of the 600 block of N. First Street, Wood River, was charged June 13 with burglary, a Class 2 felony.
WOOD RIVER, IL
5 On Your Side

1-year-old boy stable after ingesting suspected fentanyl

ST. LOUIS — A 1-year-old boy is stable after ingesting a substance police believe to be fentanyl Sunday evening. The boy was stabilized after receiving Narcan and was taken to a local hospital, St. Louis police confirmed. St. Louis police said it received a call for a sick case...
The Telegraph

Charges filed in Alton homicide

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ALTON, IL

