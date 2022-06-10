ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Pomona police investigating after $7,000 worth of Christmas toys stolen from storage container

By Leticia Juarez
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBfCg_0g763Qc200

Christmas is still months away, but already a Grinch has made off with gifts stored in a Pomona Police Department storage container.

"This storage unit is what we use to store donated toys that we use for our Santa Cop program," said Lt. Bryan Rodriguez.

Lt. Rodriguez said the thief or thieves made off with several bikes, Disney toy sets, Legos and other toys. He estimated the value of what was stolen at $7,000.

Police discovered the break-in on Monday, but believe it happened over the weekend. Inside they found that 20% of their toy inventory was missing.

"It's really sad because this is a very great community event that we work hard on with the community. Basically, what it is is every December toys that have been donated throughout the year get donated to needy families."

Police are hoping whoever stole the toys will grow a heart and return them or make a slip up.

"The intent is to get the word out there and try to get the bad guy back where he belongs and get the toys back to the kids," Lt. Rodriguez.

The community is already stepping up and helping to replace some of what was taken.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

"If you remember just in the movie, at the very end, good will conquers evil and a resilient community like Pomona and our police department's hard-working men and women are going to make it is the best Santa Cop ever. I can guarantee it," said Lt. Rodriguez.

To make a donation to the Pomona Police Department Santa Cop Program, please contact the Community Programs Unit at 909-620-2318.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

More than $200K worth of stolen Lululemon leggings found in La Habra apartment

More than $200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon products were found at a La Habra apartment and seized by a CHP retail crime task force.The athleisure wear bust by its Organized Retail Crime Task Force was announced by the California Highway Patrol Monday."According to Lululemon representatives this is the largest recovery of stolen items in the company's history," the CHP said in a Facebook post.Authorities say their investigators were alerted to three large boxes of Lululemon merchandise being shipped from Ohio to an apartment complex in La Habra and intercepted the shipment. The investigators instead delivered the shipment to the apartment, and while there, saw several other similar boxes.After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the apartment and found 16 large boxes, each filled with Lululemon leggings stolen from various stores throughout the country, including Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. A total of 1,861 stolen items, with a retail value of $203,688, were seized and inventoried, according to the CHP.The investigation into the stolen merchandise continues, and the residents of the apartment told investigators they had no knowledge of what the boxes contained, CHP officials said.
LA HABRA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Police#Christmas#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime#Disney
KESQ News Channel 3

Dump truck driver accused of starting deadly 1,000+ acre Calimesa fire arraigned

A 39-year-old dump truck driver accused of causing a deadly 1,000-acre blaze in Calimesa by intentionally dropping flaming debris from his rig in the middle of a windstorm pleaded not guilty today to felony charges. Antonio Ornelas Velazquez of Desert Hot Springs was charged last year with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count The post Dump truck driver accused of starting deadly 1,000+ acre Calimesa fire arraigned appeared first on KESQ.
thebharatexpressnews.com

A metro bus attacked by a large group on Sunday

A metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people on Sunday afternoon who allegedly tried to take control of the vehicle as it approached them. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was believed to have gathered.
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD Bloodhound ‘Did a Phenomenal Job' to Track Down CHP Shooting Suspect

Piper the bloodhound doesn't ask for much in return for doing her job. Some praise and a cheeseburger will do. The 4-year-old member of the LAPD K-9 unit has both coming her way after she played a key role in tracking down an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in a shooting Monday in Studio City that left a 27-year-old CHP officer in critical condition. The search for the shooter went on for about 12 hours and ended at a west San Fernando Valley homeless encampment after Piper tracked the suspect's scent to a tent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Fire Station Struck by Stray Gunfire | Oxnard

06.12.2022 | 1:22 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Valley Park Dr and Date St. Officers canvasing the area found at least 12 bullet casings at the reported location. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that at least three...
OXNARD, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Documented Gang Members Arrested, Suspected of Gun Violation

INDIO (CNS) – Two documented gang members with warrants out for their. arrest were behind bars today on suspicion of being in possession of an. Jaime Angel Mejia, 24, and Nicholas Angel Mejia, 21, were arrested in. the 80-300 block of Paseo Tesoro in Indio on Tuesday following a...
INDIO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Held Captive in Chino Hills Home for Months Escapes

A woman recently escaped from a Chino Hills home where she had been held captive for months, and now the owner of the home has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges, including disfigurement. New disturbing details in the kidnapping and torture case in Chino Hills have emerged, including...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy