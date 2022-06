Photo provided by ServPro of Southern Monroe County. Servpro is celebrating the first anniversary of its Southern Monroe County team this Thursday, and you are invited. The celebration will take place at their headquarters in East Stroudsburg on Thursday, June 16. The festivities will begin at 5:30 PM and run until 9:00 PM. The Pocono Chamber of Commerce will be there to perform their Ribbon Cutting for the Servpro of Southern Monroe County at 6:00 PM. Celebration attendees can expect dinner, live music, and raffles of gift cards and baskets from local businesses, with proceeds benefitting the Marshalls Creek Fire Company.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO