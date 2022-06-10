ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky and Indiana investigating potential hepatitis cases in children

By Aprile Rickert
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgM3r_0g762O8100 Kentucky health officials are investigating six potential cases of hepatitis – inflammation of the liver – in young children, including two in Louisville.

The Indiana Department of Health was investigating nine potential cases as of Friday.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the cases are among the more than 270 reported nationwide with no yet known cause .

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice. Health officials have ruled out common causes of hepatitis.

Stack said these cases are respiratory illnesses, which may also be spread via bodily fluids. He said they’re not related to COVID-19 or COVID vaccines, but some cases appear to have a possible link with adenovirus type 41 – which causes the common cold.

He cautioned parents not to worry unnecessarily, but to take precautions like making sure their children wash their hands and cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing. If they have symptoms, parents should contact a pediatrician.

“This is not something for you to panic about or to get excessively alarmed about, but it is something for you to be careful about,” he said.

“It’s not unusual for some cases of hepatitis in children to remain unknown. And it’s not yet clear whether there’s been an increase in the overall number of children who are getting hepatitis.”

Dr. Jeffrey Howard, interim director at the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, advised parents to make sure their children are up to date on vaccinations.

“If your child is sick, keep them away from others, teach them to cover their coughs and sneezes and seek medical attention if you are concerned about their health,” he said in a statement.

The CDC reports that, in general, between 30 and 50 percent of hepatitis cases in children may have no obvious cause.

The U.S. investigation of cases dates back to October, when five Alabama children were hospitalized with significant liver illness. A few of the five experienced liver failure.

NPR reported May 19 that the CDC was investigating 180 cases, including several children who had to undergo liver transplants and five who died earlier this year. Many of the cases dated back as far as October, but were only recently reported.

The World Health Organization reported in late May a total of 650 probable cases of unexplained hepatitis in children across 33 countries.

The CDC is limiting the current investigation to children younger than 10 years old who were identified between October and now. National updates can be found here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

STD rates explode among Oklahoma’s senior citizen population

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sexually transmitted diseases are exploding in the senior citizen population in Oklahoma. Reported cases have more than quadrupled. A report looks at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the last full decade. Comparing reported STD cases from 2010 to 2019, numbers show in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Indiana State
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Alabama State
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Cdc#Stack
SCDNReports

Filthy Ohio McDonald's Called Out By Health Department

An Ohio health department is not lovin' the mouse droppings, filthy walls, and overflowing trash beneath the golden arches at a shockingly filthy McDonald's restaurant. The busy location is on the hot seat after a series of inspections by the county health department. The busy restaurant, located at the corner of Collingwood and Dorr, is quite frankly, a filthy mess.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC Chicago

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? Here's What the CDC Says

If you test positive for coronavirus, you may have several questions, including how long you are contagious, how long should you quarantine for and more. With COVID cases rising in the Chicago area and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Small businesses facing ‘summer of uncertainty’

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
cilfm.com

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
WIBC.com

What Are The Most Extreme Temperatures On Record In Indiana?

Hot enough for ya? It’s about to get hotter. Indianapolis hasn’t reached a 90 degree day yet this year but that is about to change. WISH TV reports,. “A large dome of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the perfect set up for hot temperatures next week. Forecast highs next week are into the low and middle 90s. Middle and upper 90s are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy