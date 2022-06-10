ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buzzed at the Bee Returns to Trungo’s

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuzzed at the Bee, the Loudoun Literacy Council’s grown-up spelling bee and trivia night, returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus to Trungo’s in Leesburg on Thursday. Contestants tried their hand in spelling, Loudoun...

loudounnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

Cool Spring PTA Recognized for Playground

The Board of Supervisors honored the Cool Spring Elementary PTA for its fundraising to build the school’s new playground with a ceremonial resolution June 7. The playground was funded with a $190,000 proffer from the Town of Leesburg and $30,000 raised by the PTA through Raise Craze. The money was raised mostly during the pandemic through a donation drive rewarding students for more than a thousand acts of random kindness.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Community Foundation Launches ‘Workforce Housing Now’

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is hoping to move the needle on one of the most foundational elements of a community’s health and wellbeing. The foundation works to build the community through grants, fundraising and partnerships. When one of the foundation’s donor-advised funds, the Loudoun...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun School Employees May See $1,000 Bonuses

The School Board is scheduled to vote June 28 on a recommendation to give $1,000 bonuses to full-time employees. During the June 7 meeting, Chief Financial Officer Sheron Willoughby presented the plan, which would cost $16.9 million to carry out. The bonuses are contingent upon state government funding, which administrators...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Etro Celebrated for Work on Loudoun’s Housing

Longtime Loudoun planner and leader on the county’s efforts to increase housing affordability Sarah Coyle Etro was recognized at the kickoff of the Community Foundation’s Workforce Housing Now campaign June 14. Etro, who is retiring from Loudoun County after 32 years, has been at the forefront of the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling Bee#Health Literacy#Financial Literacy#English Language#Loudoun Literacy Council#Loudounliteracy Org
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Contemplates Electric Fleet

The Leesburg Town Council is considering how to add hybrid or full-electric vehicles to the town fleet and the costs of doing so. Hybrid and electric vehicles, as town staff found for the report presented to the council Monday night, tend to cost more up front but with savings down the line in gas costs. Councilman Neil Steinberg pointed out electric vehicles also have lower maintenance costs over their lifetimes.
loudounnow.com

Students Celebrate the Last Day of School, Prepare for Graduations

Today is the last day of classes for Loudoun’s more than 82,000 public school students ahead of a flurry of high school graduations that will be held Thursday and Friday. Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Location: EagleBank Arena. Speaker: Charlie Pierce. Broad Run High School. Thursday, June 16...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Inova Loudoun Unveils Schar Cancer Institute

On Monday Inova opened the doors for tours of the new Schar Cancer Institute Loudoun, a department of Inova Fairfax Hospital but housed at Inova Loudoun. Although it has been open since February, pandemic precautions prevented Inova from holding a public grand opening for its long-awaited Schar center. On June 13, for the first time the hospital system got a chance to show off the new 18,000-square-foot treatment facility, which includes an infusion clinic, a multidisciplinary clinic with exam and procedure rooms, “Life with Cancer” programs to support the emotional and physical needs of cancer patients and their families, and a compounding pharmacy to mix patients’ medications on-site.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Invites Input on Naming Old Courthouse

Members of the public are invited to offer input on naming the historic Loudoun County Courthouse in downtown Leesburg. The county’s Heritage Commission has recommended the courthouse be named in honor of Charles Hamilton Houston, who assembled and led an all-African American legal defense team for a murder trial there in 1933. The defense team, which included law student and future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, challenged the all-white jury selection process, setting a historic legal precedent. Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled racially biased jury selection unconstitutional.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Lee Presented with Commonwealth’s Spirit of the Horse Award

As part of the 2022 Upperville Colt and Horse Show, Virginia First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the inaugural Spirit of the Horse Award to longtime Middleburg volunteer and civic leader Dorothy “Punkin” Lee. Youngkin, who is a past rider in the event, stopped in with her husband,...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Police Donate Old Vests, Helmets to Ukraine

The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a request to donate surplus town police equipment, including ballistic vests and helmets, to Ukraine as the country struggles to fight off the Russian invasion. According to town staff, law enforcement agencies in Falls Church, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and Fairfax County have already...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudouners Join Call for Gun Laws Reform

Loudoun residents Saturday joined in the national March for Our Lives protests calling for stricter gun laws following a series of mass shootings. The crowd gathered at the Stone House Pool in Cascades and marched with a Sheriff’s Office escort to Potomac Falls High School. The protest, which followed shooting deaths of 10 people in a New York grocery store and 21 in a Texas elementary school, was organized by Moms Demand Action, Loudoun 4 All and the Loudoun Chapter of the NAACP and led by Algonkian District Supervisor Juli E. Briskman.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Bank Robber Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

The 66-year-old Winchester man charged in the Nov. 19, 2021, robbery of a Leesburg bank was sentenced Tuesday to serve four years in prison. According to evidence in the case, on that day Kenneth W. Sencindiver approached a teller at the M&T Bank on East Market Street, handing her a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices watching. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting for him nearby. The two men were arrested the next night following a police chase that started in Frederick County and ended in Purcellville.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County Sells Bonds at Low Interest Rate

Loudoun County has sold $156.7 million in general obligation bonds at a relatively low interest rate of 3.16%. The county also received $15.9 million in premium, which was accepted and will be used for capital projects for the general county government and Loudoun County Public Schools to reduce a future bond sale.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Former Deputy Sentenced in Online Solicitation Case

The former Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with soliciting a minor was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation during which he is to be banned from social media and the internet. Dustin Amos, 34, of Herndon, was indicted by a grand jury in February on two...
loudounnow.com

2 Seriously Injured in Fiery Crash in Leesburg

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred early Saturday morning. According to the report. shortly before 3:30 a.m. June 11, Leesburg Police dispatchers were alerted to a single vehicle crash on westbound East Market Street near Battlefield Parkway, with a report of an occupant entrapped inside the car. Responding officers arrived to find a black 2022 Dodge Challenger crashed and on fire. The entrapped occupant was extricated from the vehicle.
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy