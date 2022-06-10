ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Has Blunt Message For NBA Players

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still trying to find a new team ahead of the 2022 season. But he decided to take some time today to go off on NBA players. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Beckham commented that NBA players have it easy since...

thespun.com

Comments / 9

Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Wild Rumor About Steph Curry's Parents Goes Viral During NBA Finals

Fans couldn't help but notice Steph Curry's parents attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals with with other people Friday. Dell and Sonya Curry reportedly split last August after both accused the other of cheating. Sonya was reportedly spotted with former NFL tight end Steven Johnson, while former NBAer Dell...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Pro Bowl#Blunt Message
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

2 Prominent NFL Quarterbacks Expected To Be Released

There are a number of quarterbacks whose status for the 2022 NFL season remains a massive mystery. But among NFL personnel, the expectation is that two prominent quarterbacks will be released. A recent ESPN poll of NFL executives, coaches and agents addressed the status of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Makes Gross Promise To NFL Fan

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is starting an underwear brand. The Brady Brand is releasing its own line of underwear. Brady's wife, Gisele, shared a video of her husband in the underwear to promote the new line. Things got kind of weird from there. Brady made a gross promise to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Amanda Balionis Renner Moment Went Viral Saturday

As part of her golf reporting role for CBS Sports, Amanda Balionis Renner often has the chance to cover some interesting and amusing stories. At the RBC Canadian Open this weekend, Balionis Renner made a stop at the Rink Hole on Saturday. For those unfamiliar, the Rink Hole at St. George's is an ode to Canada's love of hockey.
GOLF
The Spun

Howard Stern Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Extremely Clear

On his radio show Monday, Howard Stern blasted Phil Mickelson and other golfers who are taking part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Stern said Mickelson and his fellow LIV participants are "selling out" to the Saudis despite the government's record of human rights violations. He also played audio of...
GOLF
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Star NBA Player Arrested In Kentucky

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics and Game 5 is on Monday night. Earlier on Monday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday for an arrest in May. He's also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To What LeBron, Dwyane Wade Said

Steph Curry's high-scoring performance in Game 4 Friday night earned him high praise from a couple of NBA legends. Both Dwyane Wade and LeBron James paid respect to Curry, who poured in 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting and 7-of-14 from three-point range in Golden State's 107-97 win, which drew the Warriors even in the series at two games apiece.
NBA
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Suspension Prediction

Deshaun Watson now faces 24 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct committed during massage sessions. The NFL continues to investigate the Cleveland Browns quarterback to determine whether to punish him for violating the league's personal conduct policy. On The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Henry Ruggs' Lawyers Make Request: NFL World Reacts

After reportedly crashing into another car at 156 MPH while driving under the influence, resulting in the death of a young woman, lawyers representing former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III are trying to exclude an intoxicated blood sample. Per the Associated Press, Ruggs' lawyers argue that police "lacked basis" for...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

3-Time NBA Champion Reportedly On The Trading Block

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently done for the year. According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking into trades for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. Green has won three NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

After The 2008 NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant Called Michael Jordan And Told Him How Stacked The Boston Celtics Were, And MJ Gave Him Some Honest Advice: “You Got All The Tools… You Gotta Figure It Out. There’s No Other Alternative.”

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are two of the greatest to have played the game, and the two had a special bond as well. Bryant grew up idolizing Jordan and copied a lot of his moves as well as his demeanor on the court. They were both assassins who relished the big moments and loved to silence opposing crowds.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Erik Spoelstra, Wife Announce Major Personal News

2022 has been a big year for Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. After leading his team to their best regular season since the Big 3 era and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, he just got some huge personal news. On Monday, Spoelstra and his wife Nikki announced that their...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
535K+
Followers
64K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy