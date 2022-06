PROSPECT — An abandoned dog is now recovering after a town resident found the small critter in the middle of the road at night last month. Chaz Sar was backing out of his driveway on the evening of May 15 when he stopped and found a small female Shih Tzu mix near the intersection of Scott Street and Saunders Street. Sar and his wife Monica brought in the dog for the night, in case it was one of the neighbors’ but called Prospect Animal Control Officer Melissa Kryzanowski the following day.

