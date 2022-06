The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 14 […] The post Cavs Mock Draft Trade: Cleveland Lands No. 10 Pick in Collin Sexton Deal appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO