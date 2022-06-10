PAB Board Chair Shani Wilson resigned from position

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Police Accountability Board announced on Friday that the Board Chair, Shani Wilson, resigned effective immediately.

Officials said the PAB will hold a special meeting on Monday to find a replacement for the position. Officials said details will be announced soon.

In a statement regarding her resignation, Wilson said:

After serving as chairperson for the past two years, I am resigning from the Police

Accountability Board.

During that time, we built an agency and hired a dedicated staff despite funding obstacles and

institutional obstruction. We took an important concept, demand for safety and accountability,

and turned it into a community-led organization. We created something that will serve Rochester

for years to come.

Over the last two months, however, it has become clear the agency is in under threat. Staff

raised serious and valid concerns about executive leadership and management, and the board

immediately took action. At the same time, these issues came to light, allegations were made

against me. While I maintain that the accusations against me are false, I recognize that the best

thing for this organization, the residents of this city, and my wellness and safety is that I resign.

I thank the Rochester community for giving me this amazing opportunity to serve. I devoted

countless hours to the PAB at great personal cost. Despite its rocky start, I believe in the

mission of the PAB and implore the community to support the PAB as it opens its doors to give

Rochester residents what they need – a say in how they are policed. I strongly hope the PAB

remains community-led because it is the community’s design. I believe the PAB, with the right

expertise and support at the executive level, will serve the public well.

Shani Wilson

