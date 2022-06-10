ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

PAB Board Chair Shani Wilson resigned from position

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1EAU_0g75yWz500

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Police Accountability Board announced on Friday that the Board Chair, Shani Wilson, resigned effective immediately.

Officials said the PAB will hold a special meeting on Monday to find a replacement for the position. Officials said details will be announced soon.

In a statement regarding her resignation, Wilson said:

After serving as chairperson for the past two years, I am resigning from the Police
Accountability Board.

During that time, we built an agency and hired a dedicated staff despite funding obstacles and
institutional obstruction. We took an important concept, demand for safety and accountability,
and turned it into a community-led organization. We created something that will serve Rochester
for years to come.

Over the last two months, however, it has become clear the agency is in under threat. Staff
raised serious and valid concerns about executive leadership and management, and the board
immediately took action. At the same time, these issues came to light, allegations were made
against me. While I maintain that the accusations against me are false, I recognize that the best
thing for this organization, the residents of this city, and my wellness and safety is that I resign.

I thank the Rochester community for giving me this amazing opportunity to serve. I devoted
countless hours to the PAB at great personal cost. Despite its rocky start, I believe in the
mission of the PAB and implore the community to support the PAB as it opens its doors to give
Rochester residents what they need – a say in how they are policed. I strongly hope the PAB
remains community-led because it is the community’s design. I believe the PAB, with the right
expertise and support at the executive level, will serve the public well.

Shani Wilson

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS approves name change to St. John Fisher University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you have anything that says St. John Fisher College on it—save it. It will be a local collector's item soon. That's because effective July 1st, the school will change to St. John Fisher University. News10NBC was watching the New York State Board of Regents when they approved the name change this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘We are at war for talent’: New Monroe County initiative aims to boost local workforce

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Monroe County program will help local businesses recruit and retain area college graduates, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Bello joined local economic leaders for a press conference Tuesday morning to announce details on the new Rochester Emerging Talent and Innovations Network (RETAIN) program, a “new initiative to […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester City Council passes 2022-2023 budget, splits PAB funding, turns down RCSD budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council passed Mayor Malik Evan’s 2022-2023 proposed budget Tuesday night. Mayor Evans released the budget proposal in May, saying it contained no increase in the property tax levy and focused on public safety, strengthening neighborhoods, infrastructure, youth development, economic empowerment, and promoting equity, inclusion, and social justice. The budget […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pab Board Chair#The Board Chair
13 WHAM

Monroe County sheriff to testify before Congressional subcommittee

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter will testify before a Congressional subcommittee Wednesday about gun ownership. Baxter will go before the House Rules Committee's Subcommittee on Legislative and Budget Process, which is chaired by Rep. Joe Morelle, aiming to provide insight on reducing the number of illegal guns on streets nationwide.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

East Rochester school district placed in lockout

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The East Rochester Union Free School District went into lockout Monday afternoon, district superintendent Jim Haugh stated in a message to families and staff. The school went into lockout after administrators received notice of a conflict between two parents that had the potential of escalating onto campus, according to Chief […]
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County offers cash incentive to retain skilled workforce

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County wants local businesses to help keep college graduates in the area and is offering a cash incentive to grow a skilled workforce. Every year, about 19,000 residents and visitors graduate from one of the local colleges and universities, yet Monroe County struggles to keep graduates here.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 8 WROC

50 years of celebrating “Pride” in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — June may be “Pride” month. But in Rochester, you’ll find events celebrating the LGBQT+ community, throughout the entire summer and beyond. That includes the festival and parade, both making a return for the first time in two years. The parade will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Investigators are looking for this man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find a man with information that may be relevant to an ongoing investigation. Do you recognize this man? The sheriff's office Tweeted his picture last night but didn’t elaborate on what they are investigating.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Event to examine Rochester’s elusive Black prosperity

George Floyd’s death in police custody two years ago sparked international protests that led much of the corporate world to ramp up anti-racist messaging and pledge support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Late last year, the New York Times published an article probing this commitment’s potential. Can corporate...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester City School District responds to death of student

"In less than two weeks, we have had two students fall to gun violence and I am absolutely distressed, hurt, and angry. We mourn at a time when our scholars should be celebrating proms, graduations, and plans for summer vacation. Again, we must come together as a community to protect our children from these senseless acts that take them from us far too soon. We send our deepest condolences to Jeremiah’s family and friends," said Superintendent Dr. Lesli C. Myers-Small.
FL Radio Group

City of Geneva Names New Deputy Fire Chief

Michael Bucklin has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshall within the Geneva Fire Department. Bucklin will be sworn in on June 21st and will begin training in his new position immediately. Current Fire Chief Michael Combs’ last day with the department is June 24th....
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy