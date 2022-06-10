ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Former officer arrested, demanded officers kill him: Mobile Police

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlDSq_0g75ySSB00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A former Mobile Police officer, who resigned in March after an investigation into his relationship with a minor , was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after an altercation just after midnight in McIntosh where he was tased, shot at and, after fleeing in a car, crashed into a convenience store. An off-duty Mobile officer, who fired his gun at the former officer, was placed on administrative duty.

Former Mobile officer Robert Harris faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and attempting to elude, according to a Mobile Police news release. Mobile Police Corporal Raymond Grissett, who shot at Harris, is on administrative duty. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the McIntosh Police Department, which also responded to the scene, are investigating.

13-year-old calls Mobile elementary school, makes threat

Harris resigned from the Mobile Police Department on March 30, 2022. At the time of his resignation, he was under both criminal and administrative investigations into allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. Harris resigned before the administrative investigation was completed. A grand jury declined to proceed with a case against Harris in April 2022.

Mobile Police said Grissett was driving his department vehicle home around midnight on Highway 43 near John Johnson Road when he saw Harris in the road. Grissett tried to change lanes to avoid Harris, but Mobile Police said Harris “intentionally struck” Grissett’s vehicle. Grissett turned around to investigate and was joined by a McIntosh officer who was already on the way to the scene.

Police said Harris was “acting erratic and combative while making suicidal statements.” Police also said Harris ignored repeated orders from officers, instead challenging officers to kill him. It was then that police said Harris “produced an object from behind his back as if it were a weapon.”

The McIntosh officer hit Harris with a taser. Police said it had no effect on him. Grissett then shot twice at Harris, missing him both times.

Man arrested for intimidating a witness of a crime he committed

Police said Harris ran from officers and “hurled himself into an uninvolved passing vehicle.” Harris then got into the vehicle and drove away from the scene. The officers followed. When officers “deflected Harris’ intended direction,” Harris wrecked into a convenience store. Officers were then able to take Harris into custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

2 police chases result in arrests Monday night: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged and arrested after Mobile Police say he led officers on a police chase during a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and St. Stephens Road Monday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m., police initiated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop and led […]
WKRG News 5

Theodore man indicted on manslaughter charges

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man involved in a deadly crash was indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Tuesday. Eric Timko, 30, was indicted for manslaughter after he was involved in a crash that killed Justin C. Bolton, 29. Bolton was killed in October of […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Saraland police charge woman with killing her boyfriend

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland Police arrested an Eight Mile woman on a murder charge connected to a weekend shooting that left her boyfriend dead. Investigators said Juanita Dandles, 72, shot Tommie Junior Smith, 66, at a home on Highway 45 on Saturday, June 11. After Smith was wounded, police...
SARALAND, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mcintosh, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Police identify body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police investigators have identified the body found last week in a Pensacola park. Saundra Sellers, 55, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, June 9 near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park.  Sellers was found by a city worker while he was cutting grass. Pensacola Police believe Seller’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Corporal#John Johnson#Mobile Police
WKRG News 5

Man yelling profanities arrested, goes to hospital for cutting forehead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday after standing in a public driveway and screaming profanities at other people. Mobile police officers were called to Magnolia R.V. Park on Dauphin Island Parkway after receiving reports of property damage. When they arrived, police found Ross Kemp, 22, […]
MOBILE, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Alabama couple facing drug, firearms charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested, and over $9,000 was seized after a traffic stop. The incident occurred on June 5 when officers with the Grantville Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement along Interstate 85. An officer spotted a car traveling 96 mph and conducted a traffic stop. When speaking to the...
GRANTVILLE, GA
WKRG News 5

Fairhope business owners hope stolen cargo trailer is found

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new business preparing to open on the Eastern Shore next month is dealing with a few setbacks this week after someone stole a cargo trailer full of tools to finish building out the space. Cooking equipment was also inside the trailer and now the owners are asking you for help. […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Family mourns woman killed in Daphne crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring, generous, and a good cook.  That’s how the family of Kimberly Holley is describing the Daphne woman killed in a crash on Highway 181 last week.  It was near Highway 181 and Pleasant Road where Daphne Police say 46-year-old Kimberly Holley died in a crash. “My heart is just missing […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

George Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen trailer

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the George County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a construction site. Deputies said on June 10 just after 1 p.m. they received a call about a stolen utility trailer. Deputies were sent to Highway 98 and Highway 198 West to […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy