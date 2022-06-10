ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

Algonquin senior wins Assabet Valley Mastersingers scholarship

By Community Advocate
 4 days ago

NORTHBOROUGH – The Assabet Valley Mastersingers recently awarded their 2022 Choral Scholar Award to Algonquin Regional High School Senior Hannah O’Grady. The scholarship,...

AMSA students celebrate their next chapter during graduation

MARLBOROUGH – Families and loved ones of Advanced Math and Science Academy (AMSA) Charter School graduates gathered on the field of the Fore Kicks Sports Complex on Friday to celebrate this year’s graduation. Addressing classmates, Valedictorian Sruthi Kurada said that, as graduates’ seven years at AMSA came to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Assabet student recognized for bowling success, welding sculpture

MARLBOROUGH – A junior at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School recently won both a bronze medal for bowling and a gold medal for a welding sculpture. The honors came within a week of each other. Sofia Ramirez-Granick won her gold medal at the Massachusetts Skills USA competition for...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Arnolds A. Veinbachs, 97, of Northborough

– Arnolds A. Veinbachs, aged 97 years, of Northborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born to Krists and Anna (Bardanovsky) Veinbachs on November 3, 1924, in Skrunda, Latvia and grew up in a Latvian farming community. Arnolds attended a technical school...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
George D. Colwell, 93, formerly of Westborough

– George D. Colwell, 93, of Upton, MA, formerly of Westborough, MA, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. George was born on February 15, 1929, and raised in Worcester, MA, by Chesley D. and Bernice B. Colwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marjorie (Gulvin) Colwell and their three sons, Stephen and his wife Sheryl, Scott and his wife Kathleen, and Christopher, all of Upton, MA. He also leaves behind his sister, Miriam Carpenter of Shrewsbury, MA; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Pride rally held in Westborough rotary

WESTBOROUGH – Cars honked while driving through the Westborough Rotary on Saturday, voicing their support for residents rallying for LGBTQIA+ rights. Coinciding with LGBTQIA+ Pride Month this month, the pride rally was organized by Pride Allies of Westborough. “Visibility is just so important,” organizer Amy Glennon said. Glennon,...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
George D. Dandurand, 96, formerly of Shrewsbury

– George David Dandurand passed away on Saturday, June 11th at the age of 96 surrounded by his loving family. He joins his beloved wife of 70 years, Estelle (Raymond) Dandurand (2019). George was born on July 13, 1925 to Nelson and Angeline (Aucoin) Dandurand in Shrewsbury MA where he...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Howard W. Dilling Jr., 63, of Marlborough

– Howard Wesley “Wes” Dilling, Jr., softspoken and sentimental, left this world quietly at 63 years young on June 8, 2022. Born and raised in Marlborough, he attended Bigelow and Mitchell Elementary Schools, the Junior High and studied horticulture at Assabet Valley Regional Vocational High School, graduating in 1978.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Joyce L. Lombardo, 80, formerly of Hudson

– Joyce Louise Kirkpatrick Lombardo, age 80, of Lake Frederick, Virginia passed peacefully to the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center. Joyce was born in 1941 in Framingham, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Will E. Kirkpatrick and Loni M. Kirkpatrick. Joyce was raised in Hudson, MA and attended Hudson High School and the University of Massachusetts, gaining a degree in Nursing.
HUDSON, MA
Robert E. Nordwell, 91, of Northborough

– Robert E. “Bob” Nordwell, 91, of Northborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 10, 2022. Devoted husband of 35 years to the late Laura (Lopriore) Nordwell. Born in Worcester on November 8, 1930, son of the late Ernest G. and Evelyn M. (Burns) Nordwell.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Joan J. Gates, 89, of Northborough

– Joan J. Gates, a longtime resident of Northborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home on Friday, June 10, 2022, after a period of declining health from complications of kidney disease. She was 89 years old. Joan leaves behind her sister Barbara Porter of Venice FL...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Ora Mae Magnusson, 78, of Grafton and Spencer

– On June 8, 2022, Ora Mae (Vokes) Magnusson, loving wife and mother, passed away after a short illness. Ora was born on April 10, 1944 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She graduated from Sutton High School and was married to the love of her life, Helge W. Magnusson Jr. on April 27, 1963. In their 59 years together, they raised four children: Kim, Jay, Jason and Jake.
GRAFTON, MA
Doris R. Martel, 94, of Marlborough

– Doris R. Martel, 94 of Marlborough and formerly of Dania Beach, FL and Central Falls, RI, died on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care in Wellesley, MA after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Providence, RI, the daughter of...
WELLESLEY, MA
Maureen A. Racicot, 60, of Grafton

Grafton – Maureen A. Racicot, 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 8th. She leaves behind her loving mother Kathleen Murphy Racicot and her 2 devoted sisters Pam Racicot Boden (Michael) and Kathleen Racicot Orell (Edward). She is predeceased by her father Robert E Racicot Sr and her brother Robert E Racicot Jr. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and her good friend Meara.
GRAFTON, MA
Anna Rosiello, 85, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Anna “Nina” (Palermo) Rosiello, 85, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 12th, 2022, joining in heaven her one true love, best friend, and husband of 52 years Joseph J. Rosiello. Anna was born November 24, 1936, in Worcester a daughter of Saverino...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Hazel P. DiBenedetto, 91, of Shrewsbury

– Hazel (MacLean) DiBenedetto, 91, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Vincent DiBenedetto of Shrewsbury, and her three children; MarthaAnn Owens of Marlboro, Nicholas DiBenedetto of Shrewsbury, and Richard DiBenedetto of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She leaves one brother, Fred MacLean of New Hampshire, and is predeceased by six brothers and sisters.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Worcester County Sheriff picnic in Shrewsbury sees record turnout

SHREWSBURY – More than 1,200 seniors enjoyed barbecue lunches, giveaways and more at a record-setting iteration of Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis’ free annual senior picnic earlier this month. Held at SAC Park in Shrewsbury on June 4, the event ran in a drive-thru format with boxed lunches...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Southborough police log, June 17 edition

12:57 a.m. Oak Hill Rd./Fayville Ln. Motor vehicle stop. 7:23 a.m. Turnpike Rd. MVA property damage only. 1:40 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Central St. Erratic operator. 5:35 p.m. Cordaville Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 6:28 p.m. Arrested, Jeffery A. Sprague, of High Rock St., Needham, for op MV with license suspended, no inspection...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Shrewsbury police log, June 17 edition

8:19 a.m. Old Faith Rd. Vandalism. 8:55 a.m. Old Faith Rd. Vandalism. 1:15 p.m. Grafton St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 1:56 p.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Animal complaint. 5:01 p.m. Maple Ave. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 6:15 p.m. Stone Ave. Animal complaint. 7:27 p.m. South St. Disturbance. 8:05 p.m....
SHREWSBURY, MA
Grafton police log, June 17 edition

12:16 a.m. Rose Ln. Suspicious activity. 1:37 a.m. Snow Rd. Disturbance – loud noise. 12:17 p.m. Main St. Road hazard. 6:57 p.m. Linda Crt. Disturbance – loud noise. 7:41 p.m. Fitzpatrick Rd. Road hazard. 8:11 p.m. Main St. Animal complaint. 9:29 p.m. Elmwood/Main Sts. Disturbance – general.
GRAFTON, MA

