Algonquin senior wins Assabet Valley Mastersingers scholarship

– George D. Colwell, 93, of Upton, MA, formerly of Westborough, MA, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. George was born on February 15, 1929, and raised in Worcester, MA, by Chesley D. and Bernice B. Colwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marjorie (Gulvin) Colwell and their three sons, Stephen and his wife Sheryl, Scott and his wife Kathleen, and Christopher, all of Upton, MA. He also leaves behind his sister, Miriam Carpenter of Shrewsbury, MA; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO