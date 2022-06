U.S. Army veteran John Childears and other volunteers raised a flag on Flag Day Tuesday on his property north of North Platte. Childears wants travelers to be inspired to continue to love America, support its flag and its people. He had a dream to install a flag pole on his property along U.S. Highway 83 near mile marker 100 to remind people to honor their country.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO