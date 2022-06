Real ones know the stress that comes with being out and about and getting the sudden urge to desperately need the restroom. Nicolas Heller, widely known as New York Nico, is making his directorial debut with Out of Order—a short film that follows the journey of a 30-year-old named Ernie (Kareem Rahma) who is searching for a bathroom before heading to an important first date. During his journey, Ernie deals with a series of unfortunate events that make it impossible for him to find a viable toilet to use in NYC, lessening his chances of being on time to meet up with Julia, the first woman he has gone out with since his divorce.

