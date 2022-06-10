ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Famous Dearborn dog dies at 11 after vet discovers cancer in hip

By Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Anyone who has ever fallen in love with an animal knows, it's gonna break your heart because they don't live long.

In the early morning hours Friday, it did just that to Richard Margittay.

His well-known and beloved dog, Yukon, an unofficial mascot of the city of Dearborn, and his best friend, died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NioVY_0g75x06X00

"At 3:30 a.m., June 10, my handsome and loving best friend and confident, Yukon, went to the Rainbow Bridge," Margittay wrote in a Facebook post Friday .

The Rainbow Bridge is a poem that describes how beloved pets cross this bridge when they die, but one day, the person who loves them, will find them again and reunite.

Mr. Dearborn and his dogs

Margittay, 77, and his dogs, Cheyenne and Yukon, have been fixtures around town for a decade.

In a profile story the Free Press wrote about Margittay and his dogs in April, he was described by some as "Mr. Dearborn."  He has driven his vintage, restored Jeeps in more than half a dozen Dearborn Memorial Day parades including the one last month. In that one, only Cheyenne joined him because Yukon's arthritis pain was too much for him to do it and, as an introvert, Yukon would have found the crowds to be too much, Margittay said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3FUy_0g75x06X00

Margittay is in the Dearborn Parks and Recreation Sports Hall of Fame and he was a career police officer for the city who's still recognized as Officer Margittay by locals, even though he retired in 1994.

But it is his furry passengers in the back of his open-air 1949 Willys Civilian Jeep, who ride around town with him everywhere, that are the most celebrated fixtures. That was Yukon and his sister Cheyenne.

The pups, both nearly 85-pound Alaskan Malamute dogs, came to Margittay on Aug. 5, 2011, from a breeder in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They were 10 weeks old when the puppies crossed mighty Lake Michigan on a ferry that day. Margittay and his late wife, Donna, were at a dock in Ludington to greet them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5Vth_0g75x06X00

Donna only lived a few months after getting Yukon and Cheyenne before she died from diabetes complications.

Taking care of each other

The death of his wife is always close to Margittay's thoughts because the dogs became his comfort and companionship when she was gone.

On Friday, just hours after Yukon passed, Margittay said Cheyenne sat near him. He didn't cry much at the vet when Yukon passed away, he told the Free Press, but he "cried like a baby" after he wrote Yukon's Facebook tribute later.

“I think it’s going to be Cheyenne and me spending a lot of time together now — day and night," Margittay said, as he readied his Jeep to take Cheyenne for a ride Friday. "She’s thinking where is Yukon? But when she’s with me in the Jeep and sitting with me, then she’s good.”

Or — might it be the other way around?

“I am going to need her more so than she’s gonna need me," Margittay later admitted. "That's what happened when my wife died in 2011. They knew her for two months and they took care of me for all those years and now it’s Cheyenne’s job to take care of me again.”

'Thanks for not biting' Clinton

Yukon was the dog who regularly slept with Margittay each night. Cheyenne preferred a cool marble floor.

In fact, Margittay said he felt a closer kinship or connection to Yukon than he did to Cheyenne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Txeg_0g75x06X00

But Yukon had a reticent personality, slightly more nervous than his sister. In a memorable moment on Feb. 5, 2015, the dogs got a greeting with the 42nd president of the United States, Bill Clinton, at Dearborn's Westborn Market.

The former president, however, did not properly approach Yukon to let the dog sniff his hand. The apprehensive Yukon appeared startled, Margittay said.

"I looked at Yukon’s eyes and he was getting ready to growl at President Clinton and perhaps snap at him," Margittay said in a previous interview. "They were nearly nose to nose, if the president had gone another 6 inches, he would have had a fat lip.”

In Margittay's Facebook tribute to Yukon on Friday, he posted the "Rainbow Bridge" poem and then after it, Margittay wrote: "PS: Thanks for not biting President Clinton."

A shoulder to cry on

Yukon's passing left Margittay shell shocked.

"I was watching him yesterday and I could tell he was not himself, he was lethargic," Margittay said. "The doctor gave me permission to stop giving him his medications because he wasn’t eating for two days."

Yukon, who turned 11 on May 5, has long-endured arthritis and it was inflamed enough for Margittay to keep him out of the Jeep for several days.

But then came the really big shock. Yukon had a large cancer mass in his left hip, the emergency room veterinarian told Margittay when he arrived at midnight with a feverish Yukon. The prognosis was grim and Margittay opted for euthanasia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NifKm_0g75x06X00

“I laid on the floor with him for about an hour talking to him," Margittay said. "Then the doctor came in. Yukon never squawked and it was really peaceful."

Margittay said he took comfort in the thought that Yukon, "did have a great life."

Margittay always thought Cheyenne would go first, he said. She had surgery as a baby on her knee and she has kidney disease that he has treated for five years. Whereas Yukon didn’t have any problems that were noticeable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USKz5_0g75x06X00

But early Friday morning Cheyenne ate her breakfast, alone, looking for her brother, Margittay said. She missed him, Margittay sensed.

He missed Yukon too. So the dog who preferred the marble floor got up from her bed and laid next to Margittay on his bed.

"And she put her head on me."

More: Monica Conyers loses latest bid for August ballot

More: James Craig to launch write-in bid for governor

More: GM CEO Mary Barra's rare, behind-the-scenes interview: Who she relies on in 'lonely job'

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @ jlareauan . Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter . Become a subscriber .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Famous Dearborn dog dies at 11 after vet discovers cancer in hip

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Dearborn, MI
Lifestyle
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Ludington, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Dearborn, MI
Pets & Animals
chevydetroit.com

Looking to adopt a pup? Start here.

Pets, specifically the furballs, aren’t just cute and cuddly (and slightly messy). They make wonderful companions, providing unconditional love and affection, which can have a significant positive impact on the owner’s quality of life. Of course, it’s also important to know that caring for one is a huge commitment, which should always be taken into serious consideration. Now, if you’ve decided that adopting a furry friend is undoubtedly your next step, then check out these upcoming adoption events.
99.1 WFMK

A Number One Song Was Recorded Here in Bay City, Michigan, 1966

The song was “96 Tears” by Question Mark & The Mysterians. Over the decades there have been differing remembrances of where the song was recorded, but according to Mysterians guitarist Robert Balderrama, "this is the house where it was recorded, I am the original guitarist who helped write the song and played my guitar in it. '96 Tears' was recorded in Bay City, Michigan, on Raymond Street in 1966."
BAY CITY, MI
wcsx.com

These Michigan Areas Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Conyers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Craig sues signature collectors over botched petitions; Perry Johnson also plans lawsuit

LANSING — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is suing petition circulators over his botched nominating petition, after he and four other Republican candidates for governor were disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary ballot over thousands of forged signatures. And Oakland County businessman and quality guru Perry Johnson, who was disqualified from the ballot over the same issue, is also planning legal action, campaign adviser John Yob said Tuesday. ...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cancer#Parks And Recreation#Euthanasia#The Rainbow Bridge#The Free Press#Dearborn Memorial Day
news7h.com

Texas men set king alligator record in Toledo Bend | News

TOLEDO BEND – Two East Texas fishermen say an ordinary night of fishing has recently turned into an epic adventure. Craig Peace of Deadwood, Texas, and Jesse Fuller of Centre, Texas, at the north end of Toledo Bend Reservoir when they came across the fish of life. They spent hours on the water in hopes of landing one of the monsters and happened to be in the right place at the right time.
The Detroit Free Press

Somerset Collection fire extinguished, no injuries reported

A fire in a restaurant kitchen at The Somerset Collection in Troy Monday evening sparked a partial evacuation and drew dozens of area firefighters. Firefighters got the call at 4:52 p.m. and arrived quickly to battle the blaze and extinguished the fire by 6:25 p.m., the Troy Fire Department said. Firefighters were still working on removing smoke. ...
TROY, MI
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Detroit Free Press

Motor City celebrates 50 years of Pride: What started as a protest is now a celebration

Detroit's first Pride event was a protest. Banners and signs reading "Repeal All Anti-Gay Laws" and "Full Civil Rights for Gay People" waved in the streets of Detroit. "It was a big step to be out publicly, but that was the point of it. They wanted to be visible and heard," said 58-year-old Tim Retzloff, LGBTQ+ studies and history professor at Michigan State University.
DETROIT, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Columns of fire near M-52?

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. If you drove to Chelsea this weekend, you may be wondering what the two loud, large columns of fire, visible from M-52, were. During a recent inspection, Consumers Energy discovered a valve issue that needs to...
CHELSEA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy