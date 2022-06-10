ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit’s first Black weather reporter Trudy Haynes dies at 95

By View Comments
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHI9n_0g75wvMC00

Trudy Haynes was a pioneer in Black TV journalism.

Not only was Haynes Detroit’s first Black weather reporter for WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) in 1963. She made history two years later by becoming the first Black TV news reporter in Philadelphia for KYW-TV, which now goes by CBS-3.

Born Gertrude Daniels in New York City on Nov. 23, 1926, Haynes was the only child of Marjorie and Percy Daniels.

She attended Forest Hills High School in Queens, Long Island. For college, she attended Howard University in 1943, while she was there, she studied sociology and psychology. In 1947, she graduated with her bachelor’s degree.

Her career in broadcast journalism started in 1956, when she was hired at a Black-owned radio station WCHB-FM in Inkster, which is now WMKM. Originally, she was hired to be a receptionist but after asking the owners, who also were her college classmate’s parents, they allowed her to be on a show. She eventually had her own 90-minute segment called, “Women’s Editor,” where she discussed topics geared toward women.

She was in the Detroit area for about nine years and never returned when she went off to Philadelphia.

Haynes retired in 1999, but continued throughout the years to freelance for different stations and also create her own show called the Trudy Haynes Show; episodes can be found on YouTube.

As part of her legacy, each year CBS-3 and the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists award a college student exploring communications or journalism the Trudy Haynes scholarship.

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists left this touching remark on their Twitter about Haynes.

Arrangements are incomplete.

Comments / 26

LaLamc
4d ago

Since the conception of TV there was always white male & female weather & news anchors. That's racist. People of color, especially women of color, weren't allowed key positions in TV, such as anchors & weather reporters many years.

Reply
2
LaLamc
4d ago

I remember Trudy Haynes. She was a great weather anchor. Truly a history pioneer & made women & people of color very proud. Rest in Heavenly Peace Trudy.

Reply
2
Related
The Detroit Free Press

'Bad Axe,' 'Who Killed Vincent Chin?' documentaries get free screenings in Detroit

Two award-winning documentaries that grapple with the Asian American experience are receiving free screenings at the Detroit Institute of Arts this week. Though they are separated by 35 years and tell their markedly different stories in distinct ways, both documentaries have been heralded for their present-day relevance — even for the film that tackles a case that's now four...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Documentary on Flint hip-hop artists wins an Emmy

On Saturday, June 11 the documentary Breed & Bootleg: Legends of Flint Rap Music won a Regional Emmy award in the Topical category. The film explored the legacy of Mc Breed and Bootleg of the Dayton Family, along with the musical impact they had on the city of Flint. The film, which screened as part of the Detroit Free Press Freep Film Festival in 2020, was directed and produced by MSU film professor Geri Alumit Zeldes.
FLINT, MI
newsfromthestates.com

On this day in 1973: Historic Black television ownership teams charts plan forward

WGPR-TV officials in the station control room in 1975 | Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University. After the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unanimously voted to grant a permit by African Americans to operate a television station in Detroit, those who applied for the opportunity announced plans on June 14, 1973, to make history.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Philadelphia#Tv News#Sociology#Celebrities#Racism#Haynes Detroit#Wxyz Tv#Black Tv#Kyw Tv#Howard University#Wchb Fm
seenthemagazine.com

Juneteenth Celebrations in Metro Detroit

Celebrate Juneteenth and learn more about the history of this important day at these events happening throughout Metro Detroit all week long. The observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day is one of the most important days in U.S. history. Known as Juneteenth, it is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Mary J. Blige Bringing ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ To Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Mary J. Blige is gearing up for her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour,” making a stop in Detroit in September. Blige will perform at Little Caesars Arena AT 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 and will feature singer Ella Mai. Inglewood, CA – February 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the half time show of the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) Tickets start at $64.50 and are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com. Blige performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February, days after her latest album, also titled “Good Morning Gorgeous” was released. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
philasun.com

Trailblazing broadcast journalist Trudy Haynes passes at 95

Philadelphia has lost another one of our beloved icons — the legendary broadcast journalist Trudy Haynes. Haynes died Tuesday, June 7 at the age of 95. Born Gertrude Daniels in New York City in 1926, she was feisty and active until the end. Haynes was respected by many, admired by others and feared by some.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox2detroit.com

Father, son shot hour apart in Detroit

A father and son are recovering after they were both shot in Detroit on Monday. The son was shot while driving, and his father was shot at a hospital after.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Big Salad

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out The Big Salad: A popular new franchise in Metro Detroit that’s doing fast food the healthy way. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Big Salad has locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe...
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Woodward Ave: Detroit’s Burger Run

There are certain foods that are unequivocally Detroit: coneys, square pizza. Few would be quick to suggest that burgers hold similar status in the hearts and minds of the community. But here’s a secret: Woodward Avenue – Metro Detroit’s primary thoroughfare since the city’s founding, is home to multiple restaurants...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Triple shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead still unsolved 6 years later

DETROIT – Martinus Wilson and Nathan Mosby were shot and killed in Detroit six years ago and the killers have never been caught. The two were killed and another person was injured after someone opened fire on their car at 3 a.m. on June 15, 2016 in the 6000 block of Rohns Street in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man killed in early evening shooting in Detroit Tuesday

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday on the city's east side. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. near Wilshire and Dickerson, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the city police department. The victim, identified only as an adult male,...
MetroTimes

All the wonderful people we saw celebrating at Motor City Pride

Last year, Motor City Pride had to delay until September because of, well you know, the pandemic. This past weekend saw the festival's return to its June home for a weekend-long celebration at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. Here's all the people we saw out celebrating.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Violent night in Detroit as police respond to several shootings, including at graduation party

DETROIT – It was a violent night in Detroit on Tuesday, as police responded to multiple shootings across the city, including at a graduation party. The latest of the violence took place on Patton Street and St. Martins Avenue, where four men approached the celebratory graduation party and opened fire, officials say. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, according to police.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy