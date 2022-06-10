ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso Electric customers asked to reduce electric use due to transmission line outage

By Vic Kolenc, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
El Paso Electric officials are asking its El Paso- and Las Cruces-area customers to conserve electricity today because one of its major power transmission lines in New Mexico is offline for damage repair.

The transmission line, located near Albuquerque, was damaged overnight. It brings power the company buys off the open market to its service area, said Javier Camacho, a company spokesperson.

The cause of the damage is not yet known. The line is expected to be repaired by Friday night.

Electricity demand has been high because of the El Paso area's 100-plus-degree temperatures this week, which are projected to continue Friday and for the next several days.

The company has no managed power outages scheduled for its service area due to the transmission line problem, Camacho said.

However, company officials are asking customers to take extra electric-conservation measures between 2-8 p.m., Friday, when electric usage is the highest.

That includes setting air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and unplugging TVs and other electronic devices while not in use, Camacho said.

Many El Paso-area homes now use refrigerated air, which uses two to three times more energy than evaporative coolers, he noted.

Using ceiling fans and closing window curtains also helps keep homes cooler, he said.

Comments / 3

Angela Legarreta
4d ago

instead of giving the higher up more and more pay increase why not use all that money to upgrade not just the power stations but all the power lines and poles and all the smaller separate utility sub stations, if that were done we the people would not be going thru so many power outrages

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
