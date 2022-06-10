ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Dairy Farmers: Kevin Martinez voted Player of the Year, Clint Montgomery named Coach of the Year

By Alex Martin, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago

Fresh off becoming the first public school in Lee County to win a baseball state championship, Island Coast is reaping the benefits.

Island Coast pitcher Kevin Martinez was voted the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A Player of the Year, while coach Clint Montgomery was voted as the 4A Coach of the Year.

Martinez, who finished 12-1 with a 1.27 ERA, was tied for eighth in the nation in wins. His 12 wins led the entire state of Florida regardless of classification. The Flagler commit also hit .452 at the plate in the second spot of the order, building off his sophomore numbers tremendously.

“The first two days, it felt like we were in a movie,” Martinez said at the school's pep rally last month. “It felt like a dream, but now it’s like, you start realizing, we really did it, we accomplished history. This is the best feeling any player could have.”

Montgomery has been the only baseball coach that Island Coast has seen since the school opened. Over his 14 seasons, he has compiled a 215-147-1 record with the Gators.

“From day one, this was a mission for this school,” Montgomery told the Island Coast students at the pep rally. “It wasn’t about the baseball team ever. It was about us being a vessel that shined great light on this school because I love this place and I love you guys.”

