Tennessee Voices, Episode 283: Amy Crownover and Adam Caplan, Greenways for Nashville

The history of greenways comes with a Tennessee connection. While the term has been around since the 1950s in the U.S., according to Greenways.org , the President's Commission on American Outdoors, chaired by former state Gov. (and former Sen.) Lamar Alexander in the 1980s sought to create a network of greenways across the nation.

Greenways are trails that promote a healthy lifestyle and non-motorized transportation, such as, running, walking and biking.

When former Gov. Phil Bredesen was Nashville's mayor in the 1990s, he launched the city's effort, and today there are nearly 100 miles of greenways across Davidson County.

On this episode of the Tennessee Voices video podcast, I spoke with Greenways for Nashville ’s Executive Director, Amy Crownover, and Board Member Adam Caplan.

We talked about how greenways have benefited the city and how they have become popular amenities throughout Nashville.

We also discussed the controversy about whether electric bicycles should be allowed on the greenways because they have a motor. After all, e-scooters are not allowed on them. Find out what they said about the issue and more.

Do you have a greenway you like to use? If so, send me an email at dplazas@tennessean.com and tell me which one and why.

