Caldwell baseball staves off Hanover Park rally, wins sectional title

In the biggest game of the season, Caldwell knew it could trust senior Nick Bergamotto.

And Bergamotto delivered.

Caldwell’s leader in hits, RBIs and home runs added two more hits and two more RBIs on Friday as top-seeded Caldwell beat Hanover Park, 6-3, in the North 2, Group 2 final. It was Caldwell’s first appearance in the sectional final since a loss to Bernards in 2014.

“We go as Nick goes and Nick went today,” Caldwell coach Ryan Smith said. “We followed and we were able to come out on top.”

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Caldwell responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning on RBI doubles by Ty Fredo and Bergamotto. Caldwell continued to tack on runs in the middle innings, and withstood a Hanover Park seventh-inning rally to hold on.

“Our approach at the plate of line drive, line drive, put the ball in play, put the ball on the ground, it’s gonna put pressure on the defense and we were able to do that,” Smith said. “We knew one, two and three [runs] wasn’t going to be enough because they’re gonna scrape back.”

After the final out, Caldwell passed around the trophy and took pictures, with every player and coach taking in the moment.

“I’ve been playing with some of these kids for 10 years, and we were never really good growing up, and 10 years later we’re state champs, so it feels really good,” Bergamotto said.

What it means

Caldwell (23-7) will play the winner of Saturday's North 1, Group 2 final between Westwood and Ramsey in the Group 2 semifinals on Monday. Caldwell has outscored its opponents 28-7 so far in the playoffs and is riding an eight-game winning streak.

“I told these guys in March that they had the ability to do something special,” Smith said. “I said, you wanna leave a legacy? The only way to leave a legacy is to bring some hardware down to that trophy case.”

Hanover Park finishes the season 19-7-1. The Hornets were the defending sectional champions and came into the game on a seven-game winning streak.

Big moments

The top of Caldwell’s order delivered the offensive punch on Friday. Fredo walked and stole second base in the third inning, then Bergamotto knocked him in with an RBI single to give Caldwell a 3-1 lead.

Caldwell added three more runs in the fifth inning, with the main blow coming on a two-run single by junior starting pitcher Ray Zamloot. That was enough run support for Zamloot, who pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball.

“Today, my mindset was to just come in and throw strikes, put the ball in play, and set us up for victory,” Zamloot said. “You got to paint the zone, let them hit it and force them into making outs.”

After giving up a the run in the first inning, Zamloot settled down and did not allow another run until the seventh.

“My teammates got my back,” Zamloot said. “After giving up one run, they were like ‘lock in’ and that’s what I did.”

Final word

“They want to be the best and show everybody that we’re a team to be reckoned with and Caldwell baseball is a program that’s top in the state.” — Smith

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Caldwell baseball staves off Hanover Park rally, wins sectional title