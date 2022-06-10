4th victim succumbs to injuries in deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A fourth victim of a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth has died. Police say the 66-year-old man succumbed to his injuries following the shooting earlier this week.

A motive and suspect information still are unknown at this time, but police have gathered new evidence and have identified all four victims .

The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue at Randolph Street.

New court documents are shedding a light on the moments leading up to when shots rang out.

A witness inside the home told police they heard a knock at the door. One of the victims opened the door and screamed.

The witness says they heard a male voice asking where someone was, then heard gunfire. The person who opened the door said the person they were looking for was upstairs.

The two men at the door then went upstairs and more gunfire was heard.

Police say a 2011 black GMC Acadia with Virginia tags VVF-9829 was seen leaving the area after the shooting happened. A concerned community member gave police pictures of the vehicle they saw leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.

Police found the vehicle on George Washington Highway and have it in their custody.

Police identified those who died as 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks. The latest victim to die from his injuries was 66-year-old Samuel Jones.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

