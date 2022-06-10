ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

2 teens killed, 1 injured in ATV crash near Vacaville

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVACAVILLE, Calif. - Two 14-year-old boys died and a third teen was injured in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle north of Vacaville on Thursday afternoon, according to the California...

www.ktvu.com

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Napa Valley Teens Hospitalized in Solo Vehicle Crash

Five Teenagers Involved in Rollover Accident Near Napa. A solo vehicle crash near Napa injured three teenagers in which the driver, 18, was alleged to be drunk driving. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Yountville Cross Road around 12:05 in the morning, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, when the driver reportedly lost control, the vehicle rolled and then struck a utility pole. Three of the five occupants riding in the Honda Civic were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, one of them, an American Canyon resident, with major injuries.
NAPA, CA
KCRA.com

Body found in suspected hit-and-run crash in Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a person was found early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said. The agency is investigating the death as the result of a hit-and-run crash. Dispatchers were called at 12:10 a.m. by people who were driving westbound on Florin...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Occurs in Citrus Heights

Motorcyclist Crashes Into On-Ramp Wall at Antelope Road On-Ramp. A motorcycle crash in Citrus Heights on June 10 ended in the death of the rider. The collision occurred on the westbound Antelope Road on-ramp to westbound I-80 at around 9:00 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the motorcycle struck the on-ramp wall near the top.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pellet gun drive-by shooting almost kills 15-year-old in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - A very smart, brave, and innocent 15-year-old is recovering after a horrific experience last Friday. Gianna Vitarelli and her girlfriend were leaving Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara when suddenly something happened. "Me and her heard a really loud 'thwack' noise and I immediately said 'Ow!'"...
SANTA CLARA, CA
FOX40

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said it’s investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday night.  The shooting occurred at a residence on St. Lakes Way near San Joaquin Elementary School.  Police said one of the men died at the scene while the other is in the […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Hercules minor arrested for possessing firearms, stolen car

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — The Hercules Police Department arrested a minor on Monday, June 13 for driving a stolen vehicle and being in possession of firearms, according to a Facebook post from the department.  The juvenile surrendered to police at his residence after leading them in a vehicle pursuit for more than half a mile. […]
HERCULES, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Suspect Arrested in Yuba City Fatal Accident

Arrest Made in Fatal Accident Involving Pedestrian on Garden Highway. A suspect in a May 19 Yuba City fatal accident involving a pedestrian was made after authorities located the vehicle in a tow yard. According to authorities with the Yuba City Police Department, a woman was crossing Garden Highway close to Del Monte Avenue at about 5:50 in the morning when she was struck by the driver of a Honda. The Honda driver fled the scene afterward. The woman crossing the road suffered major injuries in the crash and died later at the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire crews rescue man under BART train in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped underneath a BART train in Castro Valley. A search camera helped crews spot the injured man under the train on Tuesday about 2:20 p.m. Teams also de-energized the third rail and separated the BART cars to access the patient.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect wanted in Santa Rosa sideshow shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a press release Monday that it is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened at an illegal sideshow. Tiari Thompson, 22, is wanted on a count of attempted homicide. The shooting happened on May 5 at a sideshow in the area […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office: Man shot 5 times; suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Rand Hawkins Jr. was arrested as a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night.  Deputies first became aware of the shooting when ShotSpotter was activated twice near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 48th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived at the scene […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sheriff's office investigating homicide in Rodeo; suspect in custody following shelter-in-place

RODEO, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Rodeo, Tuesday evening. Jimmy Lee, a spokesman from the sheriff's office said the suspect is in custody and that they would have more details on Wednesday. Residents in Rodeo were asked to shelter-in-place in the area of 333 Vallejo Avenue and 1223 Mariposa Avenue at around 6:16 p.m.
RODEO, CA
FOX40

Three women arrested in Modesto for string of retail thefts

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department brought an end to a series of retail thefts when they arrested Sincere Green, 20, of Modesto, Taylor Ross, 25, of San Francisco and Elexis Santiago, 21, of San Francisco, according to police. The three women were arrested on June 9 for their alleged connection in a […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mobile Home Park Fire Damages Multiple Units In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sheriff's officials seek help in locating suspect in VTA bus operator assault

MILPITAS, Calif. - Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials called on the public for its help in identifying a man wanted in connection with the assault of a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus operator last month, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, sheriff’s officials shared photos...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mtula Payton, K Street Shooting Suspect, Booked Into Sacramento Jail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mtula Payton, one of the accused gunmen in early April’s deadly K Street shooting, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday after being transported from Nevada. According to jail records, Payton, 28, was booked during the early evening and is expected back in court on Thursday. Payton was identified as a suspect in mid-April and wasn’t arrested until he was located at a residence in Las Vegas on May 29. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced on May 3 that charges were filed against Payton, Smiley Martin, and his brother Dandrae Martin in the April 3 shooting that left six dead and 12 injured. All three were charged with the murder of bystanders Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez. There were enhancements for using a handgun in the commission of crimes. In Smiley’s case, he allegedly used an automatic 9 mm handgun. The two others also allegedly used 9mm handguns. All three men are also being charged with being felons in possession of firearms. Prosecutors said the three others killed — Devazia Turner, Sergio Harris and Joshua Hoye — were involved in the gun battle that was between rival gang members. Twelve others were injured.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA

