2 teens killed, 1 injured in ATV crash near Vacaville

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mtula Payton, one of the accused gunmen in early April’s deadly K Street shooting, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday after being transported from Nevada. According to jail records, Payton, 28, was booked during the early evening and is expected back in court on Thursday. Payton was identified as a suspect in mid-April and wasn’t arrested until he was located at a residence in Las Vegas on May 29. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced on May 3 that charges were filed against Payton, Smiley Martin, and his brother Dandrae Martin in the April 3 shooting that left six dead and 12 injured. All three were charged with the murder of bystanders Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez. There were enhancements for using a handgun in the commission of crimes. In Smiley’s case, he allegedly used an automatic 9 mm handgun. The two others also allegedly used 9mm handguns. All three men are also being charged with being felons in possession of firearms. Prosecutors said the three others killed — Devazia Turner, Sergio Harris and Joshua Hoye — were involved in the gun battle that was between rival gang members. Twelve others were injured.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO