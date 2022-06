This will be worth making a trip to Nashville for… The Country Music Hall of Fame just announced a brand new featured exhibit on the one and only Chris Stapleton. It will cover his childhood in the mountains of rural Staffordsville, Kentucky, his long and storied career as one of the best songwriters in Nashville, as well as his incredible burst onto the scene in mainstream country after the insane success of his 2015 Traveller record. The museum will also […] The post Country Music Hall Of Fame Announces New Exhibit, ‘Chris Stapleton: Since 1978’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

