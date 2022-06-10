ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

The Cheyenne Police Department talk about preparing for the unthinkable- pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

wyomingnewsnow.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources of Strength shows kindness- llpkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As summer warms up and folks head off for vacation, LCSD1 is getting geared up for the next school year with a new program...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Woman injured in vehicle crash into apartment building

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A 32-year-old woman sustained injuries and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after a vehicle accident on the 3200 block of Randy Road. A blue Honda apparently crashed into the front door of an apartment building. According to a Facebook post from the...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

5 Gillette residents, including infant, die in Colorado crash

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Five Gillette residents were killed Monday along Interstate 25 in Weld County, Colorado, after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their SUV, according to KKTV. Among those who died were a 3-month-old girl. Also in the car were a 20-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire Monday Night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of E. 3rd Ave. on Monday night. Crews were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. and arrived on scene at 10:16 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 10:28 p.m. and crews cleared the scene at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Teen Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website

A Cheyenne teenage girl who has been reported as missing on at least two previous occasions by Cheyenne Police is now being listed as a missing person on a Wyoming Divison of Criminal Investigation website. Wyoming Missing Persons, a DCI website dedicated to people reported as missing in the Cowboy...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

18-year-old dies in Wyoming crash near Wheatland

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old died in a rollover crash on Thursday, June 9 on Palmer Canyon Road near Wheatland, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The individual has been identified as Wyoming resident Richard Wardell, the PCSO confirmed Monday. Wardell had been traveling east on Palmer...
WHEATLAND, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Plane Crash#Air Traffic Control#Vod#Aircraft#The Air National Guard
9NEWS

3 killed in crash on I-25 in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed and several others were injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 25 in Weld County Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said one crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 near Highway 66 in Mead. Three people...
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Two Arrested After Crash, Confrontation On I-225 In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and a woman were arrested and charged with felony menacing following a post-crash encounter on Interstate 225 Saturday afternoon. The incident started with a collision between two cars in the northbound lanes of I-225 near 6th Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). Shortly after the collision, a third vehicle arrived at the scene. The occupants of the third vehicle were somehow associated with, or friends of, the people inside one of the first two cars in the accident, APD’s Matthew Longshore explained. (credit: CBS) The occupants of that third vehicle confronted those inside...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

6 Injured, Including 2 Officers, In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-225 Near I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving multiple vehicles caused all lanes on Interstate 70 heading to southbound Interstate 225 to close on Monday during the evening rush hour. All lanes were reopened later that night. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the crash, and it appears at least one Denver Police vehicle was involved. Debris was scattered across the interstate. Aurora Police officials say Denver police officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash. Two officers were hurt, and a total of six people were taken to the hospital; the two officers sustained minor injuries; one person is critically injured with what officials believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. APD officials say they believe the chase was related to a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in northeast Denver. The chase started near 46th Avenue and Tower Road, officials say. (credit: CBS) Further information about the crash is unclear. #APDTrafficAlert: There is a multi-vehicle crash w/injuries reported on S/B I-225 near Colfax. ALL lanes of traffic, from I-70 to S/B I-225, are CLOSED. Additional updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/OTk5VzjM4N — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2022
AURORA, CO
The Cheyenne Post

Junior ROTC and the Cops

Recently Troopers in Troop A teamed up with the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and Cheyenne Fire and Rescue to provide a public safety event for some of our regional Junior ROTC programs. In attendance were 98 Cadets and 11 Faculty members from the following programs: Cheyenne Central...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

City News to be replaced by retro drug store!

The neon-esque City News sign as it appeared in 2019 -Optopolis. If you remember Cheyenne's City News store, chances are you'll remember the popcorn or some other aspect of that store; it is finally getting replaced once again, this time by a retro drug store!
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Two separate crashes in Fort Collins leave 1 dead, several hurt

A pair of crashes keep Fort Collins police busy over the weekend. The first happened Saturday afternoon when officers say two vehicles and a motorcycle collided at West Suniga Road and North College Avenue. Two people were hospitalized, the driver of one of the other vehicles and the motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries.
FORT COLLINS, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Police find meth at Scottsbluff Motel

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-- Scottsbluff officers arrested a man after they found over a gram of meth in his hotel room. On May 6th officers were dispatched to the Candlelight Motel for a report of a male in a room who would not leave after check-out time. The owner of the motel...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy