The NYPD said Tuesday that an unidentified toddler has been reunited with family after the child was found on a street corner late at night. Police said on Monday, June 13, at around 11.02 p.m., police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child who had been found at the corner of Randall Avenue and Olmstead Avenue in Castle Hill. “Upon arrival, police observed a male, approximately 2-years-old, who was found unattended at the location by a 29-year-old male witness,” police officials said.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO