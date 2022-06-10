Record-breaking amount for Texas charities raised by H-E-B Tournament of Champions

(KLST/KSAN) The H-E-B Tournament of Champions raised a record-breaking $10.8 million for Texas charities during the annual fundraiser that took place in San Antonio from June 8th through June 10th.

The event full of H-E-B Partners, suppliers, and vendors helped the Tournament of Champions raise of a total of $145 million in 37 years according to a press release from H-E-B. These donations have helped support over 600 organizations across the state of Texas since being established in 1986.

On Thursday, June 9th, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions also announced a $500,000 donation that is being made in support of the victims, children and their families who were affected by the tragedy in Uvalde.

To further support non-profit organizations in Texas, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions partnered with Home for Our Troops to build a custom, mortgage-free, fully furnished home for wounded military veteran and their family.

H-E-B shares that along with this funding that has been raised, the group also mobilized over 1,500 volunteers for a day of service at non-profit organizations in San Antonio. These volunteers helped with projects for organizations like Homes for Our Troops, Down Syndrome Association, Good Samaritan Community Center, Boysville and the San Antonio Food Bank.

