Grand Rapids, MI

Here’s what you should know about voting

By Morgan Poole
WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Do you know how to vote, where to vote, or how to receive an absentee ballot?. When it comes to elections, you may have many lingering questions. During...

www.woodtv.com

Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: May 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
Michigan Advance

Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’

About three dozen activists from the Defend Black Voters Coalition rallied on Detroit’s riverfront on Monday to criticize what they described as voter suppression efforts backed by corporate entities, while General Motors’ Board of Directors met in the nearby Renaissance Center. It was the second public demonstration in the last two weeks for a coalition […] The post Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
WOOD

Don’t battle uncertain financial times without a pro

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Each day, the market and the cost of living seems to be more of a topic of conversation and it can be worrisome. But you don’t need to navigate these uncertain financial times alone! A professional can step in and help guide you through the retirement process. Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services is our Financial Expert and he’s had a lot of experience helping people retire!
WOOD

Register for the 2022 Summer Reading Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is here which means it’s time for Summer Reading Club! Kids can enjoy reading books all summer with free programs and awesome prizes such as: tickets to the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo and prizes from Meijer. You could even win the grand prize – a trip to Auburn Hills to visit Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, home of the amazing SEA LIFE.
Pine Rest discusses how to not be envious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s very easy and common for people to compare themselves to others and adopt the “the grass is always greener” mindset. We are joined by Jean Holthaus, LISW, LMSW from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to talk about envy and how to use that energy to better improve our own lives.
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOOD

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Dickenson Park Dunumba

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready for a day of unity, celebration, entertainment, and fun, on Sunday, June 19! The West Michigan Jewels of Africa LLC (WMJOA LLC), a traditional African drum and dance group, and the African Drum and Dance Parent Association (ADDPA) are hosting their fifth annual Jubilee/ Dickenson Park Dunumba (DPD) in honor of Juneteenth.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
WOOD

Take a tour around the world in South Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re continuing our Destination West coverage with a stop at a special spot in South Haven. Imagine a store filled with beautiful things from different places all around the world. That’s how you might describe Haven. Rachael had a chance to stop by and hear some of the stories of this unique store.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

