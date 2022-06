DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.

