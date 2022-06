Maine — This was a good season for U.S. maple producers, with more than 5 million gallons of maple syrup, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That includes about 672,000 gallons produced in Maine, the third most of any state in the country. In 2021, Maine produced 514,000 gallons. The number of taps in Maine remained pretty much the same at 1,970, but the yield per tap rose significantly compared to 2021.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO