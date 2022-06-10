Library of Congress gives WSU $60k in grant funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Library of Congress has given a grant to Wichita State University (WSU) to research Latinx communities in western Kansas.

Selected by the Library of Congress American Folklife Center, The project will focus on the social, cultural, and food-based Latinx celebrations in Dodge City, Liberal, and Garden City.

WSU was selected from a pool of over 180 applicants and will receive up to $60,000 to fund the research.

The project will be included in the Library of Congress American Folklife Center’s inaugural cohort of “Of the People: Widening the Path.” It will require several interviews, videos, and photos.

The cohort is an initiative to document the cultures and traditions of underrepresented communities in the United States.

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, Latinx members constitute 57.5% of the population in Dodge City, 58.7% in Liberal, and 48.6% in Garden City.

Dr. Rocio del Aguila, Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences graduate coordinator and associate professor of Spanish worked on the proposal in the summer of 2021. She had previously worked on a project about cooking traditions in immigrant Hispanic communities in Wichita.

“I hope this project will highlight the traditions, their amazing contributions to Kansas and to the American economy, and the sacrifices these populations have made, not only during the pandemic, but to support the economy of the state and the country,” del Aguila said. “A lot of their children are students at WSU. This project will help to further acknowledge the Latinx presence in different generations in Kansas.”

WSU is aiming to become a Hispanic Serving Institution by 2025. A Hispanic Serving Institution is an eligible institution that has an enrollment of undergraduate full-time students of at least 25% Hispanic students.

“They come here for the education they can give to their kids and kept working through the pandemic,” del Aguila said. “They did a lot of personal sacrifice during this time and in general Latinos do a lot for their families.”

Dr. Enrique Navarro, Latin American and Latinx Studies certificate coordinator and associate professor of Spanish, is also part of the cohort. He also thinks the program will help highlight the contributions these communities have had, while also continuing to highlight the unique traditions of each population.

Like del Aguila, Navarro had previously worked with Latinx communities and recently published a book titled “Mexican Americans of Wichita’s North End.”

“We want this study to help people go beyond the idea of what they think of Hispanic populations,” Navarro said. “Most people know nuances between a sweet 16 and Quinceañeras, but the project aims to showcase how differently the traditions are celebrated throughout the United States.”

