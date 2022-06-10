ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

FOUND: 80-year-old in Commerce City located after being reported missing

By Nicole Heins
KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (6/10/20222:13 p.m.) Judy Abbott has been located and is safe. No other information was provided by law enforcement. PREVIOUS (6/10/2022 1:48 p.m.) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The...

