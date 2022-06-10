FOUND: 80-year-old in Commerce City located after being reported missing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving multiple vehicles caused all lanes on Interstate 70 heading to southbound Interstate 225 to close on Monday during the evening rush hour. All lanes were reopened later that night. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the crash, and it appears at least one Denver Police vehicle was involved. Debris was scattered across the interstate. Aurora Police officials say Denver police officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash. Two officers were hurt, and a total of six people were taken to the hospital; the two officers sustained minor injuries; one person is critically injured with what officials believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. APD officials say they believe the chase was related to a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in northeast Denver. The chase started near 46th Avenue and Tower Road, officials say. (credit: CBS) Further information about the crash is unclear. #APDTrafficAlert: There is a multi-vehicle crash w/injuries reported on S/B I-225 near Colfax. ALL lanes of traffic, from I-70 to S/B I-225, are CLOSED. Additional updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/OTk5VzjM4N — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2022

