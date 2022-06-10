FOUND: 80-year-old in Commerce City located after being reported missing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a missing teenager. According to police, 15-year-old Arya Stark voluntarily left her home April 28. She was living in the 900 block of Azure Cir. The neighborhood is southeast of the Valley Hi Golf Course.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A startling discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs. “I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told 11 News. “I reached down and touched it, when I moved the bag I touched it, then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it so I went inside and called 911 right away.”
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Five Gillette residents were killed Monday along Interstate 25 in Weld County, Colorado, after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their SUV, according to KKTV. Among those who died were a 3-month-old girl. Also in the car were a 20-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
According to a report from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, human remains were found along Spruce Trail in Manitou Springs, which is located just outside of Colorado Springs. The remains were reportedly discovered last month, with two citizens bringing a partial human skull and other bone fragments to the...
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a suspect in a shooting near Bass Pro Shops in Denver led officers on a chase through Aurora that ended in a serious crash on Interstate 225 and multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound.
(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora may open an impound lot so the city could reduce or eliminate fees for people recovering stolen vehicles. On Monday, the city council advanced the proposal by Councilmember Juan Marcano to have staff examine the feasibility of creating an impound lot.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling crime is under investigation in Colorado and authorities believe there could be other potential victims. Police in Fort Collins have reason to believe a Loveland man stole a woman’s underwear. The suspect, 55-year-old Randall Woodard, runs a business called Woodard Quality Landscaping. This past Wednesday, police say he was working on a sprinkler system at a home in Fort Collins when the resident had to leave while Woodard was completing the job.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize the man pictured at the top of this page?. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he’s accused of taking $50,000 in property earlier this month. The sheriff’s office did not give an exact date for the crime but...
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 11. CSPD says its officers responded to a home on the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard and discovered a body. Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit were called out and took over the investigation.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you seen Travon Cardozo?. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone in the public has information on the 11-year-old’s whereabouts after he went missing Monday evening. Travon was last seen at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Sullivan Circle and Caballero...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fight ended in a shootout at a Colorado Springs swimming pool Monday night. Police say they were flooded with 911 calls at 10:13 p.m. as multiple people reported gunshots at the Willows at Printers Park apartment complex. Once on scene, officers learned a brawl broke out at the pool/
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving multiple vehicles caused all lanes on Interstate 70 heading to southbound Interstate 225 to close on Monday during the evening rush hour. All lanes were reopened later that night.
Copter4 flew over the crash, and it appears at least one Denver Police vehicle was involved. Debris was scattered across the interstate.
Aurora Police officials say Denver police officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash. Two officers were hurt, and a total of six people were taken to the hospital; the two officers sustained minor injuries; one person is critically injured with what officials believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
APD officials say they believe the chase was related to a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in northeast Denver. The chase started near 46th Avenue and Tower Road, officials say.
Further information about the crash is unclear.
#APDTrafficAlert: There is a multi-vehicle crash w/injuries reported on S/B I-225 near Colfax.
ALL lanes of traffic, from I-70 to S/B I-225, are CLOSED.
Additional updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/OTk5VzjM4N
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in a violent family disturbance over the weekend was found hiding in a storage unit. Police had been looking for Anthony Lobato since responding to the reported disturbance at a home on Valarie Circle Saturday and finding several people with injuries. “Multiple patients...
